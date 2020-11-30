Ice, shaker, action! Seasonal cocktails to make at home

SEAN MCGOLDRICK

1824 BAR, THE SHELBOURNE HOTEL

“Elf is one of my all-time favourite Christmas movies, and I’ve made this twist on a New York Sour to go with it. The movie is set in New York, it’s hilarious and joyful, and so should be paired with a fun drink. This is quite a sweet drink also, so I’m sure Buddy, with his sweet tooth, would be a fan.”

Another classic that always turns up at this time of year is Raiders of the Lost Ark, which is full of action and adventure. One of its famous scenes features two characters taking turns to down whiskey shots, so I think Indiana Jones would definitely be a fan of an Old Fashioned, a classic cocktail that would be perfect to sip on while on the edge of your seat watching this movie.”

NEW YORK SOUR

40ml Red Breast whiskey

30ml lemon juice

20ml egg white

15ml maple syrup

20ml red wine

To serve

Crushed Maltesers for the rim

Method

Rub the rim of a rocks glass with lemon juice and then apply the crushed Malteser rim. Fill the glass with ice.

Mix the Red Breast, lemon juice, egg white and maple syrup in a cocktail shaker and shake all together with ice.

Strain, remove the ice and then dry shake in the shaker without ice. Strain into the ice-filled Malteser-rimmed rocks glass. Slowly add red wine to the top.

OLD FASHIONED

50ml Green Spot whiskey

10ml ruby port

5ml agave syrup

3 dashes of angostura bitters

To serve

One large ice cube, strip of orange peel, two marshmallows, lightly toasted (optional)

Method

Mix the agave, port and Angostura bitters first in a mixing container (cocktail shaker or a large glass). Add the Green Spot, then ice, and stir to mix well for about 15 seconds.

Strain into rock glass. Add the ice cube and twist the orange peel on top to release the oils. If you want to add a Christmassy finishing touch, lightly toast two marshmallows as an extra garnish.

ARIEL SANECKI

THE TACK ROOM, ADARE MANOR

“I’ve suggested three different cocktails here, each inspired by a different Christmas movie. Inspired by the movie Scrooged, Put A Little Love In Your Heart is a serious drink that brings a smile to your face and warms your heart, with a combination of flavours that is balanced and uplifting.

Christmas Eve cocktail is inspired by the movie Home Alone – smooth and sweet with a surprising strength of character.

My final cocktail suggestion is inspired by the movie Miracle on 34th Street. In Santa We Trust is a strong and confident kind of cocktail and just the thing to create an utterly believable Christmas miracle, which is what we all need this festive season.”

PUT A LITTLE LOVE IN YOUR HEART

25ml Bacardi Carta Fuego rum

25ml Jameson Black Barrel whiskey

120ml Irish sour apple juice (we use Attyflin)

15ml lime juice

20ml cinnamon syrup (Monin brand or see tip)

To serve

Sprig of fresh rosemary

Slice of fresh pear

Method

Shake all ingredients together, serve over ice and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a slice of pear.

Tip: To make cinnamon syrup heat 200g sugar, 100g water and four cinnamon sticks, simmer at 90ºC for 20 minutes. Cool and refrigerate for up to one month. For a spicy mix syrup use two cinnamon sticks, six star anise and 15 cloves.

CHRISTMAS EVE

40ml Hennessy VSOP cognac

25ml Creme de Cacao dark liqueur

10ml Frangelico liqueur

5 dashes of black walnut bitters (optional)

40ml fresh cream

To serve

Coffee beans

Method

Shake all of the ingredients together over ice, strain well and serve straight up with coffee beans as a garnish.

Tip: Specialist stores sell a broad range of bitters, which have a long shelf-life, making them a good investment for cocktail fans. See celticwhiskeyshop.com and drinkstore.ie.

IN SANTA WE TRUST

40ml Grey Goose vodka

20ml Cointreau liqueur

20ml lime juice

15ml spicy mix syrup (see tip)

Method

Shake all ingredients together over ice, strain and serve straight up.