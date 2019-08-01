Great wines for around a tenner from your local convenience store, including

It’s prime barbecue time, even if the weather forecast for this weekend is looking a bit mixed. Here are two wines to open when you’re stoking it up, available from Spar, Eurospar, Londis and Mace stores around Ireland.

Château Artos Lacas 2017, Corbières, €10.99, 14.5%

Rich and powerful, with rounded sweet, ripe blackcurrant fruits. Try it with a grilled rib-eye or striploin steak.

Domaine des Barthes 2017 Malbec, €9.99, 12.5%

Soft and light, with ripe red-cherry fruits and a smooth finish. Perfect with ribs or a gourmet burger.