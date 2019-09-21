Experimental whiskies prove there is method to the madness

Irish Distillers, the producer of Jameson and Powers and the largest distiller on the island, recently launched two new limited-edition whiskies under their Method and Madness label. Launched in early 2017, the label is made up of a series of experimental and once-off whiskies, as well as a gin, conjured up by the Irish Distillers team in Midleton, Co Cork.

The idea is that the masters of the various whiskey-making skills join up with their younger apprentices to create something that is genuinely unique. Most editions involve ageing in different kinds of cask. Past releases include whiskey aged in new French Limousin oak, a 30-year-old single grain, and a twenty-eight-year-old single pot still.

The latest two additions to the line-up are the Acacia Wood and the Wild Cherry Wood. Both are single pot still whiskies, bottled at 46 per cent, and aged in a mix of bourbon and sherry casks before being finished off in two very different woods. These are two very distinct and different whiskies, both impressive in their own way.

Method and Madness Acacia Wood, €92

The Acacia Wood whiskey spent a final one to four years in French acacia wood before bottling. Expect toasted almonds, dark chocolate, spices and toasted wood in a rich, smooth whiskey. The Acacia Wood is available exclusively through the Celtic Whiskey Shop for €92 a bottle.

Method and Madness Wild Cherry Wood, €92

The Wild Cherry Wood single pot whiskey was finished for a period of seven months to four years in wild cherry casks sourced in France. Nine casks were made in total. Apparently, the cherry wood has far greater porosity, giving much more interchange between wood and spirit. The Wild Cherry is fresh, floral and herby with an intense sappy fruitiness, a touch of ginger spice and a clean finish. It is available in a limited number of markets, including Ireland and travel retail, for €92 a bottle.