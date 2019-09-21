Experimental whiskies prove there is method to the madness

Another Round: Irish Distillers launch two new whiskies under the Method and Madness label

Method and Madness: the new whiskies are two very distinct and different additions to the market

Method and Madness: the new whiskies are two very distinct and different additions to the market

 

Irish Distillers, the producer of Jameson and Powers and the largest distiller on the island, recently launched two new limited-edition whiskies under their Method and Madness label. Launched in early 2017, the label is made up of a series of experimental and once-off whiskies, as well as a gin, conjured up by the Irish Distillers team in Midleton, Co Cork.

The idea is that the masters of the various whiskey-making skills join up with their younger apprentices to create something that is genuinely unique. Most editions involve ageing in different kinds of cask. Past releases include whiskey aged in new French Limousin oak, a 30-year-old single grain, and a twenty-eight-year-old single pot still.

The latest two additions to the line-up are the Acacia Wood and the Wild Cherry Wood. Both are single pot still whiskies, bottled at 46 per cent, and aged in a mix of bourbon and sherry casks before being finished off in two very different woods. These are two very distinct and different whiskies, both impressive in their own way.

Method and Madness Acacia Wood, €92
Method and Madness Acacia Wood, €92

The Acacia Wood whiskey spent a final one to four years in French acacia wood before bottling. Expect toasted almonds, dark chocolate, spices and toasted wood in a rich, smooth whiskey. The Acacia Wood is available exclusively through the Celtic Whiskey Shop for €92 a bottle.

Method and Madness Wild Cherry Wood, €92
Method and Madness Wild Cherry Wood, €92

The Wild Cherry Wood single pot whiskey was finished for a period of seven months to four years in wild cherry casks sourced in France. Nine casks were made in total. Apparently, the cherry wood has far greater porosity, giving much more interchange between wood and spirit. The Wild Cherry is fresh, floral and herby with an intense sappy fruitiness, a touch of ginger spice and a clean finish. It is available in a limited number of markets, including Ireland and travel retail, for €92 a bottle.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.