Barbecue wines: two to try for under €13
These medium-bodied reds go very nicely with the smoky heat of the barbecue
Have you dusted off your barbecue yet? If the weather holds this weekend, now is certainly the time to do it. This week, two medium-bodied reds from Dunnes Stores that would go very nicely with your barbecue.
Merlot 2019, Domaine de Cantaussels, Pays d’Oc, €10
A light to medium-bodied smooth wine with supple red cherry fruits and a hint of spice. Try this with barbecued chicken or pork – baby back ribs? This would even take a little spice if you want to up the flavour a little.
Ch. Sainte Marthe 2017 AOC Languedoc, €12.50
More full-bodied than the Merlot, with rich swarthy dark fruits. This would go nicely with a posh burger, brisket or a grilled steak.