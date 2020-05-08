Barbecue wines: two to try for under €13

Have you dusted off your barbecue yet? If the weather holds this weekend, now is certainly the time to do it. This week, two medium-bodied reds from Dunnes Stores that would go very nicely with your barbecue.

Merlot 2019, Domaine de Cantaussels, Pays d’Oc, €10

A light to medium-bodied smooth wine with supple red cherry fruits and a hint of spice. Try this with barbecued chicken or pork – baby back ribs? This would even take a little spice if you want to up the flavour a little.

Ch. Sainte Marthe 2017 AOC Languedoc, €12.50

More full-bodied than the Merlot, with rich swarthy dark fruits. This would go nicely with a posh burger, brisket or a grilled steak.