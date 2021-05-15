A delicious picnic pie that delivers a dose of sunshine in every bite

This Mediterranean-inspired pastry tart is the perfect portable treat for dining alfresco

Delicious: picnic pie. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

Delicious: picnic pie. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

 

All I want to eat when the sun shines is picnic food, and this week’s recipe is the perfect portable picnic treat for dining alfresco. It is a sliceable pie filled to the brim with layers of beautiful Mediterranean flavours, delivering a dose of sunshine in every mouthful.

It takes a bit of time to put together, but this family-sized pie will feed a crowd; and if it isn’t devoured on your picnic, it is perfect eaten up to a few days later for lunch or a light supper.

I’ve given the recipe for a basic shortcrust pastry, which is easy to handle and will hold its pie shape when cooked. It can be thrown together in a food processor, stand mixer or by hand, whichever you have available to you, and stored in the fridge for up to a few days before assembling.

Once the tin is lined, it is just a case of layering up all those beautiful vegetables before popping a pastry lid on top. I’m using a mix of griddled courgettes and aubergines, roasted peppers, caramelised onions and a lemony spinach and ricotta mix to really bring out those bright sunny flavours. But you can use any roasted vegetables you like.

The vegetable components can be prepared ahead, as they need to be cold before assembling the pie. I grate a little Parmesan on the base of the raw pastry before layering up the vegetables; this gives the base a protective layer once baked.

The pie needs to chill completely once it comes out of the oven, so resist cutting into it before it is completely cool, an hour or two should suffice. It will keep for a few days well covered.

Recipe: Picnic pie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.