A classic white and one of my favourite reds, each for €11 or less

This week two wines from Dunnes Stores. It is great to see a major supermarket list a classic Riesling from the Mosel Valley, in Germany; the red wine has been a favourite of mine for many years and is very keenly priced.

Riesling Schiefer Steillage 2019, Mosel, Reh Kendermann, €11

This is one of two German wines new to Dunnes. The other, a Sauvignon Blanc (€12), is well worth trying out if you are a fan of the variety. But Germany is best known for its world-class Riesling, and this is a classic example of that variety from the Mosel Valley. Light in alcohol, at 11 per cent, with very seductive, racy, fresh, honeyed green-apple fruits and an off-dry finish. Sip it solo in the sun, or try with crab, prawns or Thai chicken green curry.

Domaine de Sainte-Marthe Syrah 2019, IGP Pays d’Oc, €10

An old favourite of mine from the Languedoc region of France that is drinking very well. Medium-bodied, with attractive red cherries and a pleasant spiciness. Try it with grilled pork or beef; it will go particularly well with barbecued burgers or pork chops.