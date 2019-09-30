Winter boots: 23 great options from knee-highs to chunky, comfy docs

One way of putting the new season on a strong footing is with a good pair of winter boots. Stormtrooper strength defines many of the new styles, with tractor and platform soles, combat kickers and Dr Martens giving a shot of testosterone to the latest shapes. They make for a confident, comfortable stride and add a fierce look to everything from filmy floral dresses to trousers and skirts long or short.

The trend started in sneakers when Balenciaga’s €700 Triple S oversize platform soles launched a wave of cumbersome trainers that culminated in the Fila Disruptors adored by teenage girls. It’s a look that could date quickly, particularly in the wake of a horde of imitations. But heavy-duty soled boots are staying the course.

There are plenty of alternatives that can last a lifetime. (Try the Tokio leather riding boots at horsemadstore.ie for €119 or the Mountain Horse Sovereign High Riders at theequinewarehouse.ie for €268.50.) But our selection ranges from 1970s-style wide-leg crocs and knee-highs to slouchy shapes and hues other than black or brown – even white – to brighten autumn days. The floral trend is also reflected in boots from Louis Vuitton. Heels vary from indented to elevated shapes.

Sinclair Arcadia boots by Dr Martens, €176 from dollskill.com

Black patent ankle boots by Louis Vuittton, €950 at Brown Thomas

Emma burnt-orange leather lace-ups by Miista, €190 at miista.com

Bertine leather ankle boot by Acne Studios, €500 from netaporter.com

Croc-embossed square-toe boot, €149 at & Other Stories

Lace-up ankle boot with trim, €199 at uterque.com

Black-suede lace-ups, €150 at uterque.com

Wide-leg croc leather boots, €229 at & Other Stories

Black Jadon X 10-eye boots by Dr Martens, €200 from schuh.ie

Camouflage linen zip-back boots by Guido, €940 at envoyofbelfast.com

Gathered slouch leather white boots, €229 at & Other Stories

Red ankle boots, €80 at River Island

Star Trail floral ankle boots by Louis Vuitton, €1,350 at Brown Thomas

Over-the-knee black suede boots by Stuart Weitzman, €750 at Brown Thomas

Black leather ankle boots by Givenchy, €995 at Brown Thomas

Maja green-suede and leopard-print ankle boots by LK Bennett, €450 at Brown Thomas

Green suede ankle boots by Mansur Gavriel,€250 from mansurgavriel.com

Suede and check high-heeled boots by Jennifer Chamandi, €840 at netaporter.com

Combats by Prada, €1,275 from modaoperandi.com

But whether choosing brutalist lug soles or ladylike kitten heels, just make sure the boots go with that winter coat.

Slouch black suede boots, €160 from clarks.co.uk

Over-the-knee stretch boots by Alexander McQueen, €1,490 at Brown Thomas

Split suede cowboy boots, €199 at uterque.com