Winter boots: 23 great options from knee-highs to chunky, comfy docs
Whether lug soles or something more ladylike, just make sure they go with that winter coat
Winterwear: Dr Martens Sinclair Arcadias, and Nicole snakeskin heeled slouch boots, by Public Desire
One way of putting the new season on a strong footing is with a good pair of winter boots. Stormtrooper strength defines many of the new styles, with tractor and platform soles, combat kickers and Dr Martens giving a shot of testosterone to the latest shapes. They make for a confident, comfortable stride and add a fierce look to everything from filmy floral dresses to trousers and skirts long or short.
The trend started in sneakers when Balenciaga’s €700 Triple S oversize platform soles launched a wave of cumbersome trainers that culminated in the Fila Disruptors adored by teenage girls. It’s a look that could date quickly, particularly in the wake of a horde of imitations. But heavy-duty soled boots are staying the course.
There are plenty of alternatives that can last a lifetime. (Try the Tokio leather riding boots at horsemadstore.ie for €119 or the Mountain Horse Sovereign High Riders at theequinewarehouse.ie for €268.50.) But our selection ranges from 1970s-style wide-leg crocs and knee-highs to slouchy shapes and hues other than black or brown – even white – to brighten autumn days. The floral trend is also reflected in boots from Louis Vuitton. Heels vary from indented to elevated shapes.
But whether choosing brutalist lug soles or ladylike kitten heels, just make sure the boots go with that winter coat.