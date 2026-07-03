Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST– sung by the Armagh Diocesan Singers – Haydn: Little Organ Mass, Thompson: Set me as a seal, Tallis: If ye love me, Preacher: The Very Revd N.J. Sloane, B.A., M.Phil., M.A. Canon Chancellor. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG– sung by the Armagh Diocesan Singers – Responses: Smith, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 29, Ireland: Greater love hath no man, Mendelssohn: Allegro maestoso e vivace. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Saturday - sung by the choir of Selwyn College Cambridge. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/