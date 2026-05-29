Church services

CATHEDRALS

St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin TRINITY SUNDAY – 09.15 EUCHARSIST in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Darke in A minor, Harris: Faire is the heaven, Whitlock: Here O my Lord, Preacher The Revd M.T. Kingston, B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Th. Prebendary of Yagoe. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Responses: Martin, Martin: The St John’s Service, Psalm: 150, Sermon in Music: Martin: I saw the Lord, Voluntary: Fuge in Eb: J.S.Bach. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Tuesday to Friday. Evening prayer at 17.30 on Monday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Tuesday to Friday. Eucharist at 11.05 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin TRINITY SUNDAY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Jongen: Messe en l’honeur du Saint-Sacrament, Psalm 8, Wood: Father all Holy, Preacher: Canon Ginnie Kennerley. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir & Past Choristers - Responses: Radcliffe, Psalm 150, Dyson in D, Stainer: I saw the Lord. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 2nd June - Responses: Radcliffe, Psalms 12-14, Watson in E, Bruckner: Ave Maria. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 4th June - Corpus Christi.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 31st May 2026 - Trinity Sunday. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/