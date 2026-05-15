Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SEVENTH SUNDAY OF EASTER – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Haydn: Little Organ Mass, Duruflé: Ubi caritas, Franck: Panis Angelicus, Preacher The Revd P.A. Harvey, M.A., Prebendary of Stagonil. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Responses: Radcliffe, Noble in B minor, Psalm: 24, Sermon in Music: Finzi: God is gone up. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SEVENTH SUNDAY OF EASTER - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Byrd: Mass for Five Voices, Psalm 68: 1-10, 32-35, Stanford: Coelos ascendit hodie, Preacher: Canon Prof. Anne Lodge. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Shephard, Psalm 47, Jackson in G, Burton: Tomorrow shall be my dancing day. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 19th May - Responses: Shephard, Psalms 98-101, Gibbons: The Short Service, Gibbons: O clap your hands. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 20th May - Responses: Ayleward, Psalm 67, Walmisley in D Minor, Vaughan Williams: I got me flowers. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 21st May - Responses: Shephard, Psalm 106, Byrd: The Second Service, Byrd: Viri Galilei.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/