Man who restored Ross Castle from ruin leaves estate worth €1.75m

George McLaughlin and his wife Elizabeth acquired Ross Castle in 1985 when there was no roof or floors and spent the following decades involved in extensive restoration works.

US property developer George McLoughlin, who, with his wife Elizabeth, restored Ross Castle in Moycullen, Co Galway, from ruin, left an estate valued at €1.75 million, according to papers published by the Probate Office this week.

McLoughlin, who died in June 2024 was originally from New York and had extensive experience in property development before first spotting the Ross Castle estate, in the early 1980s when he and Elizabeth were looking for an Irish home.

Elizabeth had previous renovation experience in the US and the couple spent the next 15 years putting in a roof and floors and sourcing appropriate-era furniture and fittings.

Constructed in 1539 by the O’Flaherty clan, one of tribes of Galway, the property was later acquired by the Martin family who built the present manor house on the former castle’s foundation.

McLaughlin and his wife acquired the property in 1985 when there was no roof or floors and spent the following decades involved in extensive restoration works. In recent years the couple turned their hand to hospitality and cottages and renovated buildings on the estate are listed for rent at between €2,500 and €7,400 per week. Prices to rent the castle are available on application.

McLaughlin’s funeral was held in the castle’s oratory.

The sums listed in probate include all assets, typically including a family home and any investments in stocks, shares or lands.

Meanwhile, former auctioneer, retail consultant and board member of the Daisyhouse Housing Association Michael Harrington of Grattan Street, Mount Street, Dublin, left an estate valued at €2.1 million, according to papers published by the Probate Office this week.

Harrington was a seasoned specialist in the Irish property market and served as a board member of Daisyhouse, a registered charity which supports women out of homelessness. The approved housing body provides temporary accommodation combined with individual support programmes.

Harrington was a prominent property adviser with more than 30 years experience, specialising in the retail sector. He founded Harrington Retail Ltd, based on Grattan Street, Dublin. He died on November 14th, 2024.