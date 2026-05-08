Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SIXTH SUNDAY OF EASTER – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Responses: Leigh, Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm: 50 vv 1-6,Wesley: Blessed be the God and Father, Preacher The Revd S.E. Doogan. LL.B, B.Th., LL.M.. Prebendary of Wicklow. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Leigh, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 53, Sermon in Music: Walton: The Twelve. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Tuesday to Thursday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SIXTH SUNDAY OF EASTER - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm 66: 7-18, Briggs: Ubi caritas, Preacher: Canon William Deverell. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Shephard, Psalm 87, Sumsion in A, Elgar: Great is the Lord. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 13th May - Responses: Shephard, Psalm 69, Tallis in the Dorian Mode, Lloyd: View me, Lord. CHORAL EUCHARIST FOR ASCENSION DAY - 18.00 Thursday 14th May - Psalm 47, Haydn: Missa Brevis Sancti Joannis de Deo, Finzi: God is gone up.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/