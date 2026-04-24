Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY OF EASTER – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Responses: Radcliffe, Sumsion in G, Psalm:119 vv 105-112, Dyson in D,Stanford: O for a closer walk with God, Preacher: The Revd J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper.15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG –sung by the Cathedral Choir –Responses: Radcliffe, Mathias: The Jesus College Service,Psalm:119 vv145-160, Moore: All wisdom cometh, Preacher: The Revd J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY OF EASTER - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Kodály: Missa Brevis, Psalm 23, Ledger: Loving Shepherd of thy sheep, Preacher: The Archdeacon of Dublin. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Ellis, Psalm 29, Howells: The New College Service, Stanford: Ye choirs of New Jerusalem. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 28th April - Responses: Ellis, Psalms 136-138, Harwood in Ab, Willan: Rise up, my love. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 29th April - Responses: Ellis, Psalm 142, Tallis in the Dorian Mode, Lloyd: View me, Lord. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 30th April - Responses: Ellis, Psalms 147-150, Howells: The St John’s College Service, Palestrina: Terra tremuit.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/