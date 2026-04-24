Child homelessness up by 19% since last year, new figures show

Of 2,659 families in emergency accommodation, 57.4% were headed by single parents. Photograph: iStock

Child homelessness has increased by almost a fifth in a year, as numbers in emergency accommodation reach another record high, now standing at 17,517.

Latest data from the Department of Housing, published on Friday, show the number of children in emergency accommodation is now more than 5,500.

The figures, for the week of March 23rd to 29th, show there were 11,946 adults and 5,571 children in 2,659 families in emergency accommodation. Of these families, 1,525 (57.4 per cent) were headed by single parents.

The number of children in emergency accommodation has increased from 4,675 in March 2025 – an increase of 19.1 per cent.

Among homeless adults, 7,445 (62.3 per cent) were single and homeless alone.

The total is 209 more than were recorded as homeless in February and represents a 13.6 per cent increase in a year. In March 2025 there were 15,418 people in emergency accommodation.

None of these figures include people who are sleeping rough, sofa-surfing, sharing overcrowded accommodation, in domestic violence refuges or stuck in direct provision accommodation despite having been granted leave to remain in Ireland and entitled to social housing supports.

In Dublin where the crisis is most acute, there were 12,465 people homeless last month, including 8,347 adults and 4,118 children in 1,866 families. Of these 1,020 (54 per cent) were headed by single parents.

Of the adults 5,032 (60 per cent) were single and homeless alone.

Pat Dennigan, chief executive of Focus Ireland, called for families who have been long-term homeless to be prioritised for social housing.

The charity, which published a five-year strategy on Wednesday, said it aimed to deliver 1,000 new homes and strengthen its supports to families.