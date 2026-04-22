Siptu asks Oireachtas committee to invite childcare employers in to explain stall on pay deal negotiations

Siptu has consistently argued that poor pay for childcare staff is a big contributory factor to staff turnover and shortages, with just over a quarter of staff leaving jobs each year. Photograph: Getty Images

Siptu has written to the chair of the Oireachtas committee on children and equality asking it to invite childcare sector employers in to explain why they have declined to start negotiations on a new pay deal for more than 30,000 early educators.

In a letter to Keira Keogh TD, the union’s officials, Darragh O’Connor and Diane Jackson, warn that millions of euro allocated by the Government to support the improvement of pay in the sector could again be returned unspent if the process does not get under way soon.

Last year, more than €4 million – almost 10 per cent of the total €45 million allocation – was lost to the staff because a deal was late being completed.

Siptu has consistently argued that poor pay for staff working in creches, afterschool services and other childcare settings is a big contributory factor to staff turnover and shortages, with just over a quarter of staff leaving jobs each year.

Employers generally say they are supportive of improving rates that currently start at €15 an hour, just 85 cent above the minimum wage. Many have issues, however, with the conditions attached to wider Government funding.

Pay in the sector is set by a Joint Labour Committee (JLC), a group on which both employers and staff are represented. Though the use of the system is being challenged in the courts by a handful of operators, there is no suggestion of any impediment to proceeding with the talks for this year.

The union, however, says the two employer groups with seats on the JLC – the Federation of Early Childhood Providers and Childhood Services Ireland – have declined a number of requests to attend. Talks were originally intended to get under way in February.

The €45 million in funding kicks in from September 1st, with the money distributed equally across the following year between employers who are enrolled in the State’s Core Funding scheme. Each week a deal is delayed, therefore, takes almost €1 million out of the fund.

[ ‘Massive numbers’ of creches across Dublin lying unused and unusable, committee hearsOpens in new window ]

“A new pay agreement is urgently needed,” say the union officials in their letter, which suggests last year’s increases have been eroded by cost-of-living increases.

“However, despite repeated formal requests, the Early Years employers’ bodies have to date refused to enter into pay talks at the JLC. The consequences of this situation are stark for educators, providers, parents and children.

“Given these circumstances, the Early Years Union is requesting that the Committee on Children and Equality invite Early Years JLC members to the committee to discuss the staffing crisis, the failure of pay talks to commence, State funding to the sector and the suitability of the JLC system to determine rates of pay.”

Both employer groups were approached by The Irish Times for comment.