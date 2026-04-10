Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY OF EASTER 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Responses: Tallis, Psalm: 63 vv 1-5, Taverner: Dum transisset Sabbatum, Preacher: The Most Reverend M.G.St A. Jackson M.A., Ph.D., D.Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun; and Visitor. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Tallis, Sumsion in G, Psalm 67, Eccard: Upon this holy Eastertide, Preacher: The Most Reverend M.G.St A. Jackson M.A., Ph.D., D.Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun; and Visitor. . CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY OF EASTER - 11.00 THE CATHEDRAL EUCHARIST (said), Preacher: Canon Leonard Ruddock. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 16th April sung by the Cathedral Choir.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 12th April - The Second Sunday of Easter. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/