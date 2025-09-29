Women significantly more likely to experience sexual violence than men, ESRI report finds

Key findings of the ESRI report show around one-in-three adults experience some form of sexual violence, with women disproportionately affected. Photograph: Getty Images

Women are significantly more likely to experience all forms of sexual violence, both as children and adults, compared to men, according to a new report.

The new Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report on measuring sexual violence prevalence also found those with a disability experience sexual violence at a higher rate than those without a disability.

“Almost half of women and men who have experienced sexual violence do not tell anyone else what has happened to them,” Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said at the launch of a new multimedia campaign to reassure victims that help is on hand.

The Aways Here campaign is developed by Cuan, the Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Agency, and its launch coincides with the publication of the ESRI report.

Key findings show around one-in-three adults experience some form of sexual violence, with women disproportionately affected. The data highlights variations across demographic groups, including education level and sexual orientation, and points to the urgent need for mental health support for survivors.

The campaign is designed to inform and reassure victims and survivors that help is always available when they are ready to seek support to reduce shame and stigma.

Mr O’Callaghan said: “We need to do better, we need to tell victims that they are not alone, that there are supports available, and that they will be heard.”

Dr Elish Kelly, lead author of the report, said that the 2022 Sexual Violence Survey in Ireland estimated the lifetime prevalence of sexual violence to be 52 per cent among women and 28 per cent among men.

She indicated that more than 20 years ago, similar levels were reported.

“However, comparisons of sexual violence rates over time are found to be complicated by differences in definitions and measurement approaches.

“It is important to consider these issues when examining sexual violence prevalence rates and when developing future surveys examining sexual, or any type of gender-based, violence,” she commented.

Dr Stephanie O’Keeffe, chief executive of Cuan, said the campaign was made to help victims find the available support services.

“Raising awareness and informing the general public of existing services is one piece of the puzzle in efforts to prevent sexual violence. It is strongly interlinked with other preventive measures that must be taken as part of a comprehensive response,” Dr O’Keeffe said.