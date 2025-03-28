Housing ‘segregation’ emerging in Dublin between Irish and immigrants, report says

The Housing Agency report says immigrants are becoming concentrated in Dublin's western and southern suburbs and the north inner city, with few foreign-born residents living in the affluent southeast of the capital. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Housing “segregation” is emerging in Dublin between non-Irish and Irish communities, according to a report published on Friday.

The Housing Agency study says as immigrants seek lower-cost private-rented accommodation they are becoming concentrated in “the western and northern suburbs and in particular ... the north inner city” while “in contrast, few foreign-born residents were living in the affluent southeast” of the capital.

Outlining the “multiple challenges in obtaining housing” faced by immigrant groups, the report titled Migrant Housing Needs says “housing challenges faced by migrants highlight stark inequalities and systemic barriers that require urgent attention”.

Immigrant renters were more likely to experience overcrowding and substandard housing conditions and experience their rights being infringed by, for instance, having deposits wrongfully retained or being illegally evicted.

The report draws on literature review, statistical analyses and focused interviews with 41 immigrants with experiences of searching for housing. It finds migrant households experience discrimination by landlords, local authorities and letting agencies.

“The migrant population has seen significant growth, with non-Irish nationals comprising 12 per cent of the total population according to the 2022 Census,” says the report. “A notable aspect of this demographic shift is the increase in dual Irish citizenship, with 170,597 people reporting dual citizenship in 2022, representing a 63 per cent increase since 2016.”

The “severe shortage of affordable housing” means first-generation immigrants – who often have limited resources and fewer social networks – are seeking the most affordable housing. With limited or no access to social housing they turn to the private rented sector.

In such a context, “competition for limited resources ... can lead to discriminatory practices” by those letting properties, particularly in the private rented sector, it says.

“Landlords may prioritise tenants perceived as less risky or more financially stable, often to the detriment of migrants who might face implicit stereotypes.”

One Indian woman interviewed for the report said: “You have a good job, a good salary, you will think it will be okay, and then nothing. But I just overheard from people ... they’re preferring someone from Ireland, and you are from India ... ”. It felt like a “judgment made against your whole community”, she said.

While 12 per cent of the population were immigrants, they accounted for 34 per cent of people experiencing homelessness in Dublin. In particular, “Romanian and African migrants are over-represented among the homeless”, it says.

“Data from social housing waiting lists indicates that a substantial proportion of social housing tenants in Dublin were migrants in 2019, with 34 per cent of applicants originating from other countries,” it says.

Noting racial segregation in housing persists in other jurisdictions “and is frequently normalised”, such “spatial segregation in Ireland is relatively low” in Ireland, the report says.

However, “some patterns are starting to unfold”. Drawing on census data, the report notes: “A higher concentration of migrants reside in the western and northern suburbs and in particular in the north inner city” of Dublin.

“Associated to that, 10 of the top 12 electoral districts with a high non-UK foreign-born population in Dublin are located in the north inner city.

“In contrast, few foreign-born residents were living in the affluent southeast of Dublin.”