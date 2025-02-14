Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin National THE THIRD SUNDAY BEFORE LENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Cathedral Choir. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST- sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Taverner: Mass for a Meane, Psalm:1, Gibbons: O Lord, I lift my heart to thee. Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen. B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Millington, Cleobury: The Short Service, Psalm: 84, Wood: View me, Lord. Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen. B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Sunday16th February Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Ardamine 10.15 am Holy Communion Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Morning Prayer

Christ Church, Bray Revd Dr Leonard Madden. Sunday 16th February 8.30am Holy Communion; 11am Morning Prayer . Live stream: http://www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray For more details of services visit www.christchurchbray.ie

St Audoen, Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), 3 before Lent. During works (ongoing) no music, access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 16th February - The Third Sunday before Lent. 9am Holy Communion 1. 10.30am Holy Communion Holy Baptism. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Visitors are always welcome to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/