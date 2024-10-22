Substantial increase in number of 13 year-olds diagnosed with disability over last decade - report

More than 45,000 children in the State engage with disability services of whom 39% have autism as a primary disability, 24% have an intellectual disability and 6% have a physical disability. Photograph: Getty Images

The number of 13-year-old children diagnosed with a long-term condition or disability increased by 50 per cent in a decade, a new study has found.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) study, which examined children who were 13 in 2011/12 against those who were the same age in 2021/22, indicated that those diagnosed with a long-term disability or condition increased from 24 per cent to 36 per cent.

The proportion of 13-year-olds who had a disability or condition that hampered their lives increased from 6 per cent to 23 per cent, the study found.

Conditions that impacted on a child’s ability to learn, remember or concentrate, like autism or ADHD, affected 52.7 per cent of all those found to have a long-term condition or disability, while 26.9 per cent were classified as having an intellectual disability and a similar number have psychological or emotional issues. In many cases the children involved were found to have more than one condition.

READ MORE

The most prevalent physical disability was found to be blindness or visual impairment (24.8 per cent), followed by pain or difficulties breathing (such as asthma) 19.1 per cent, trouble doing physical activities (11.9 per cent) and deafness/hearing impairment (2.5 per cent).

More than 45,000 children in the State engage with disability services of whom 39 per cent have autism as a primary disability, 24 per cent have an intellectual disability and 6 per cent have a physical disability.

The report concluded that the increase in those reporting with a disability or a chronic condition may be down to greater awareness in conditions that would not have been classified as such in the past.

Co-author Prof Emer Smyth said there has been a rise in socio-economical difficulties and depression among girls. “Both factors seem to be going on. We seem to be better at identifying conditions that are not severely impacting people, but we have not achieved full inclusion of those with a disability.

“There has been a good deal of policy development in supporting children and young people with a disability. However, the findings highlight the importance of a joined-up approach in promoting the full inclusion of young people with a disability. At present young people with a disability have fewer friends, are less positive about school and are less involved in activities like sport, so promoting a more inclusive climate in school and out-of-school provision is crucial.’