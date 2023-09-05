Domestic violence a leading cause of homelessness, particularly among women - report

The Mercy Law Resource Centre, which offers free legal representation, published a report on social housing, domestic violence and public sector duty. Photograph: Stock image

Domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness, particularly among women, a new report has found.

On Tuesday, the Mercy Law Resource Centre (MLRC), which offers free legal representation, published a report on social housing, domestic violence and public sector duty.

It found that domestic violence can often result in individuals having to flee their homes and that victims of domestic violence can face many issues in securing adequate alternative accommodation.

However, the researchers found that people being housed in domestic violence refuges are not included in homeless figures, adding that “this omission is hugely problematic”.

The report highlighted a number of barriers for victims and survivors in accessing social housing, such as a lack of available social housing; aspects of the eligibility criteria for social housing supports such as “local connection”; and the complexities caused by applying for social housing without a formal separation.

The MLRC made a number of recommendations to bring the State in line with the requirements of the Istanbul convention, a human rights treaty of the Council of Europe opposing violence against women.

It said Ireland should increase refuge places to the required level of one family place per 10,000 people and to consider procedures for local authorities to evaluate the housing needs of people when entering refuges.

The report also calls for legislative change including; amending section 2 of the Housing Act 1988 to make clear that victims of domestic violence who cannot return home should be recognised as homeless; and amending the Housing Act to require domestic violence to be recognised as a form of priority for accessing social housing.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who launched the report, said it highlights the “specific difficulties at the intersection of domestic violence and homelessness and the need for a significant increase in the number of refuge accommodation beds in the country”.

Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, said the challenges raised in the report in trying to access both emergency and social housing “highlight the need for mainstreaming human rights and equality into policy development”.

“Housing authorities can make use of the public sector duty in their response to the provision of emergency housing and long term social housing,” Ms Gibney said.

“This will mean ensuring that marginalised groups have a voice in policy development and decision-making processes and that policies are adequately aligned with human rights principles.

“These are more likely to be effective in addressing societal issues and promoting social wellbeing in the long run.”

Aoife Kelly-Desmond, managing solicitor of MLRC said the report reinforces the experience of what MLRC sees on the ground.

“Unfortunately, many victims of domestic abuse are forced from their homes and, without appropriate and timely supports, can end up in homelessness,” Ms Kelly-Desmond said.

“This report aims to shine a light on aspects of law and policy that exacerbate these issues and to make positive recommendations for reform.”