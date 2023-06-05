Extra €100 per child added to benefit payments on Tuesday

The Coalition faced criticism that the top-up on Child Benefit was delayed until June when other cost-of-living payments were made in April. File photograph: Getty Images

An extra €100 per child will be added to Child Benefit payments on Tuesday, as part of Government measures to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

The additional payment, on top of the €140 paid monthly for each child, was announced in Budget 2023 last October. The additional support means €240 per child will be paid this month in respect of more than 1.2 million children, in 650,000 families.

Child Benefit is a universal payment made irrespective of household income, in respect of every child up to the age of 16, or 18 where they remain in education or are disabled.

Mounting expense

The Government faced some criticism that the top-up on Child Benefit was delayed until June when other cost-of-living payments were made in April. Others, however, welcome the payment coming at the start of school summer holidays — a time of increased expense for parents.

Last week Barnardos called for the free school-meals programme to be extended over holiday periods to address “holiday hunger” among the poorest families.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said she was “deeply conscious of the difficulties families are facing right now in meeting their bills. And so, I’m pleased to confirm that I have cosigned the regulations along with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, which will put this €100 increase into effect. Parents who receive the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will also get an additional €100 for each child this summer.”