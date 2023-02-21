Cost-of-living package: €200 welfare bonus, €100 child benefit top-up and retention of 9% hospitality VAT

Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaking to the media in the courtyard of the Government Buildings, Dublin, following a meeting of the Cabinet to formally sign-off on a spring cost-of-living package. Photograph: PA Wire

The Government has signed off on a €1.3 billion package of cost-of-living measures, including €200 bonus welfare payments, a €100 child benefit top-up, more generous supports for businesses to meet energy costs and an extension of the lower VAT rate of 9 per cent for the hospitality industry.

At a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday morning, a range of new spending measures and extensions to tax cuts were agreed – along with an overhaul of the State’s support scheme for businesses facing high energy bills.

Details were announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan at Government Buildings in Dublin.

The main measures are as follows:

Welfare

Carers, pensioners, lone parents, disabled people and other recipients of weekly welfare payments will receive a once-off bonus payment in the spring of €200 on top of their usual benefit. This is being pitched as a “targeted” measure, but it is not accompanied by further payments to things like the Live Alone or Fuel Allowances, or the Working Family payment, which were part of the budget last September.

It will be paid in April.

Parents

Child benefit will be topped up on a once-off basis by €100 per child. This is less than at budget time, when the bonus was paid at the full rate of €140 per child. The measure is being described as “universal”. The inclusion of a universal measure was a key demand of Fine Gael in particular.

It will be paid in June.

The combined cost of the welfare measures will be €470 million

School transport and education

The Government is to re-introduce a fee (subject to caps) for school transport services, after they were waived last year as a cost of living measure. Families will be asked to pay €50 for primary school students and €75 for post primary, up to a capped maximum of €125 per family.

It is understood the re-introduction is partially in reaction to people taking up the free ticket but not using it, or using it only rarely.

The cost is usually in the region of €600 per year, with the Government allocating €49 million to make up the difference between the new fee and the real cost of the service.

It will not affect people who hold a ticket for the 2022-2023 academic year, being introduced in September for the forthcoming school year.

The Government is also waiving exam fees for the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert in 2023, at a cost of €11 million.

There will also be a €100 top-up for the back to school allowance.

There was also an agreement to prepare for the expansion of the Hot School meals programme in non-DEIS primary schools, and the programme will be extended to all DEIS primary schools from September.

Hospitality

The hospitality industry has been granted another extension to the lowered VAT rate of 9 per cent. This comes after much toing and froing, as well as an abortive attempt to see if the rate could be split, with hotels going onto the higher rate and restaurants retaining the lower rate.

The entire industry will continue to benefit from the 9 per cent rate until the end of August - with the Government swearing that this will be the last extension, amid strong official warnings that there is no justification for its ongoing existence.

It will cost an estimated €300 million

Excise

Lowered rates of excise duty levied on motor fuels are to be increased on a phased basis. Rates will go up on 1 June by 6 cent per litre of petrol, 5 cent per litre of diesel and 1 cent per litre of marked gas oil. On 1 September these rates will increase by a further 7 cent for petrol, 5 cent diesel, 1 cent for marked gas. Rates will then be fully restored on 31 October with a final increase of 8 cent for petrol, 6 cent for diesel, and 3 cent for market gas oil.

The cost will be in the region of €383 million

Business supports

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) has been extended for another three months, following a lower than expected level of uptake. The terms will be more generous - with up to €15,000 per business available, or €45,000 for a firm with multiple sites.

Also, the eligibility has been tweaked - businesses will now have to show an increase of 30 per cent in the unit cost of their electricity over 2021, versus 50 per cent when it was first established. The scheme will now cover 50 per cent of the additional costs firms have experienced in their bills, up from 40 per cent. There is to be a new grant for businesses that use LPG or kerosene.

The costs of this have already been allocated for in Budget 2023

Energy

There won’t be more energy credits over the summer period, but the already-agreed March credit of €200 will go ahead. Taosieach Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that this will be assessed again in advance of Budget 2024, later this year.

The lower nine per cent VAT rate on electricity and gas bills will be extended at a cost of €115 million