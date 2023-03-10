New Irish citizens: ‘I love Ireland. I think it is a country where people have been very welcoming’

Elaine Boje from South Africa was one of 1,500 new Irish citizens to be sworn in at a citizenship ceremony in the RDS on Friday. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

The world has changed since 2018 when the last citizenship ceremony was held in Dublin and in person. Covid-19 did not exist back then and a full-scale war in Ukraine seemed highly implausible.

Citizenship ceremonies were held online during the pandemic, which was no substitute for the collective sense of pride and joy experienced by those who gather together under the one roof to become Ireland’s newest citizens.

The 1,500 citizens and their families queued in the cold outside the RDS in Dublin for back-to-back ceremonies, the first in the city for four years.

It was like an early St Patrick’s Day for many of them. Many wore green and queued up to be photographed at an “Irish citizenship 2023″ sign alongside shamrocks and tricolour balloons. Each new citizen was given a copy of Bunreacht na hÉireann and an Irish tricolour tiepin.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris reminded those present that Ireland was once a country which exported its people. Now, he said, it is a country where one in five people were born elsewhere.

“One thing we have learned in Ireland is how migration contributes to a nation,” he said.

The oath of allegiance to the State was administered by retired judge Paddy McMahon. Citizenship is a right, but it is also a privilege, he told those present. As citizens they had the same rights as people who were born in the State.

He then administered the oath which begins, “I hereby solemnly declare my fidelity to the Irish nation and my loyalty to the State.” At the end of it, the new citizens were encouraged to congratulate each other.

The 1,500 participants come from more than 100 different countries. Everyone had a different story to tell.

Catholic priest Fr Lawrence Ebuk was educated by Irish missionaries in his native Nigeria and is now an Irish citizen “by God’s grace. This is a way for me to give back.”

His friend Fr John Kennedy Tibaagalika from Uganda has been in Ireland for 11 years. He also received citizenship.

Russian friends Anastasia Mariussen and Elvira Griffin have been living in Ireland for eight years and wore green for the occasion.

“We have come to love Ireland and I’m planning to stay,” said Ms Mariussen. She came to Ireland to work with Google and now has an Irish accent. “My love story with Ireland began with Kerrygold,” said Ms Griffin. “I was the marketing person for Kerrygold in Moscow and then I moved over. That’s how it started.” Both are horrified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The predominant emotion of those present was gratitude. Ireland has well-documented problems, but for many here it is a peaceful, prosperous country and a superior place to live, work and raise a family.

“I feel like I’m graduating university,” said Elaine Boje, who is originally from South Africa and now lives in Ballylanders, Co Limerick. “This is the best thing that has ever happened to me. My country is not a very safe country. I’m very privileged to be here. I wouldn’t change anything about this country. I love it – weather and all.”

Élida Sousa from Brazil wore a matching green jacket and trousers for the occasion. She runs a support network for Brazilian women living in Ireland.

“This makes us feel included and now I am part of this community. I love Ireland. I think it is a country where people have been very welcoming. Even when I was learning English people gave me the space to be myself. I’m very happy to be part of this country.”

Father and daughter Bakuri and Ekaterina Rajuli, originally from Georgia, have been living in Ireland for 15 years. Ekaterina came to Ireland when she was 10. “We are absolutely thrilled and delighted. This is our home and making it official now is a huge part for us,” she said.