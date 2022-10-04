‘Disturbing’ levels of child deprivation in latest CSO figures, Barnardos says

A fifth of households where nobody worked were unable to afford to pay for regular leisure activities such as swimming, playing an instrument, or attending youth organisations. File photograph: Getty

Levels of child deprivation published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday show many families cannot afford to pay for school trips for their children or allow them to engage in leisure activities that cost money, or even to buy sufficient clothing for their children.

Responding to the statistics Barnardos Children’s Charity said it was notable the “disturbing” levels of child deprivation related to 2021, “before the effects of the cost of living increases escalated this year”.

Barnardos said it feared the situation was worsening rapidly for low income families.

The situation was particularly stark for children in single parent families and children where one parent is not Irish.

According to the CSO, one in 10 (9.7 per cent) of single-parent households could not afford to pay for school trips or school events for their children compared with two per cent of two-parent households.

More than one in 10 (12.4 per cent) of single-parent households were unable to afford two pairs of properly fitting shoes for their children. The comparable rate for two-parent households was one per cent.

A fifth (20.6 per cent) of households where nobody worked were unable to afford to pay for regular leisure activities such as swimming, playing an instrument, or attending youth organisations. This compares with 5.2 per cent of households where one person worked and less than 1 per cent of households with two workers.

Four in 10 (39.2 per cent) households that rent their accommodation could not afford a one-week holiday away from home for their children, five times higher than the rate for owner-occupied households (7.9%).

One in 10 (9.6 per cent) households that rent were unable to afford new clothes for their children, compared with 1.1 per cent of owner-occupied households.

One in 10 (10.3 per cent) households without an Irish-born parent could not afford to buy new clothes for their children compared with 2.8 per cent of households with at least one Irish-born parent.

Parent(s) were unable to afford new clothes for their children in 4.3 per cent of households. In 10.5 per cent of households, parent(s) were unable to afford new clothes for themselves.

Stephen Moffatt of Barnardos said the implications for a child who could not afford to join in leisure activities with schoolfriends, if there was a financial cost to be paid, was severe.

He said parents were making superhuman efforts to support children and were cutting back and doing without on a seemingly increasing basis.

He said while Barnardos welcomed many of the recent budget measures which were targeted at cost-of-living issues, many of the solutions had been once-off supports.

“When it came to social welfare increases the amounts were sometimes less than inflation” he said.

Parents, but especially single parents and parents where one parent is non-Irish born were really struggling, he said. He added; “This relates to 2021, we are really worried that the figures for 2022 would be even more stark”.