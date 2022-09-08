Some 100 asylum-seekers to be accomodated in Abbotsown sports centre

The National Indoor Arena at the Sport Ireland campus at Abbotstown in west Dublin will be used to provide emergency accommodation for 100 asylum-seekers from Thursday.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said the facility has a capacity for approximately 200 people.

A spokesman for the department said it had engaged a facilities management company as well as security, and that the facility has Wifi.

“Meals, bed linen and toiletries will all be provided. Applicants may be accommodated there for up to six weeks before being moved to more suitable accommodation, as it becomes available within the current shortages,” the spokesman said.

Some asylum-seekers who have recently arrived into the State have been sleeping rough due to a shortage of accommodation.

The department confirmed that accommodation available to it “reached capacity last week” as a result of the “sustained high number of people seeking accommodation”.

Many Ukrainian refugees have been staying in student accommodation which is now needed as the new university year begins.

Since February, almost 37,500 people who have fled the crisis in Ukraine have sought accommodation from the State, alongside 15,000 international protection applicants currently requiring accommodation.