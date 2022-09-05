Concern appoints senior Accenture executive as new CEO

New Concern Worldwide Chief Executive Officer David Regan who is expected to take up the role in December.

Accenture senior executive David Regan has been appointed as Concern’s new chief executive officer. He will succeed the development agency’s current chief executive Dominic MacSorley in December and following his departure from Accenture where he has worked for 33 years and is currently managing director responsible for its work with tax agencies globally.

Mr Regan served as a volunteer with Concern in Ethiopia during the mid-1980′s and later served on its Board where he has been chair in more recent years. He has also served as a member of the Concern Board’s Programme, Monitoring and Evaluation committee.

Announcing his appointment, the current chair of Concern’s Board Donal D’Arcy said that “with a wealth of relevant experience, David has worked across many different countries and cultures and is widely respected for his leadership, commitment and professionalism. His experience with Accenture’s public sector clients around the world includes organisational strategy and transformation and major technology programmes.”

He said Mr Regan was “passionately committed to social justice, to ending global hunger and poverty and has retained a strong interest and long involvement in development and humanitarian work. Most recently David travelled to Malawi as part of Accenture’s support for Concern’s Conservation Agriculture projects there.”

In 2021 Concern helped 39 million people in 24 of the world’s poorest countries. It spent €217 million on emergency, livelihoods, health, nutrition and education programming as well as development education and advocacy. The organisation has 4,500 staff worldwide.

Mr Regan is expected to oversee and strategically manage the organisation to ensure it is as effective as possible in delivering on its mission to end extreme poverty.