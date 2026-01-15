Planning permission for rowing centre is refused over concerns for geese

Planning permission for a high-performance rowing training centre in Co Wicklow has been refused by An Coimisiún Pleanála over potentially “significant adverse effects” on a type of goose found in the area.

Rowing Ireland, the sport’s national governing body, had been granted permission by Wicklow County Council for the development at Burgage Moyle, near Blessington, in 2018.

However, a third-party appeal was subsequently lodged by Raymond O’Sullivan of Naas, Co Kildare, who argued the Wicklow development would have a “detrimental impact” on the roosting habitat of protected bird species, including the greylag goose.

The proposed site of the development adjoins the Poulaphouca Reservoir, a special protection area also known as the Blessington lakes. The site is of special conservation interest for greylag geese and lesser black-backed gulls.

The area is described by the National Parks and Wildlife Service as being of “national importance” for its greylag goose population, one of the largest in the country, and provides the “main roost” for the birds.

The proposed development included a single-storey boathouse with 11 bays for rowing boats, alongside an attached two-storey ancillary building with a further eight bays for safety boats.

This is in addition to changing areas, a gym, meeting rooms and a balcony on the first floor, according to planning documents.

In response to Mr O’Sullivan’s appeal, Rowing Ireland said most of the existing rowing clubs using the Blessington lakes would use the facility. It said the change in location of the boathouse would be a “positive measure for roosting greylag geese”.

It argued the chief roosting location is at the northern shores of the lake, where the geese return to annually.

The existing boathouse facility is located towards the northeastern end of the reservoir, adjacent to Blessington Bridge.

“By providing an improved facility in a more southerly location, the majority of boat-launching and rowing activity is less likely to affect the roosting areas of the overwintering greylag geese, for which the site is designated,” it said.

The need for the development was not to attract new members, Rowing Ireland said, but to increase boat storage facilities for members training professionally, who at present transport their boats to the lake.

It said it expected a “small increase” in the number of boats on the lake waters.

Despite a recommendation from its inspector to grant permission for the development after deeming it to have no significant environmental impacts on the surrounding area, An Coimisiún Pleanála refused.

It said it was “not satisfied beyond reasonable scientific doubt” that the facility would not have significant adverse effects on greylag geese, saying that to permit the development would go against the European Union Habitats Directive.