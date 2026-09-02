Have your say: Has your child refused to go to school?

More than half of primary school pupils and two-thirds of secondary students refused to go to school at least once last year

More than half of primary school pupils and two-thirds of secondary students refused to go to school at least once last year for reasons including anxiety, difficulties engaging with lessons and problems with friendships, according to a new study.

The findings, published on Wednesday by the Barnardos children’s charity, show that 59 per cent of primary school parents said their children were worried about going back to school, with the number rising to 70 per cent at second level.

Concerns about friendships were the biggest issue for primary (30 per cent) and secondary (31 per cent) pupils, with classwork and bullying also cited as significant issues.

Are you a parent whose child has refused to go to school? How often does it happen, and what steps did you take to help? Did you feel supported by the school or other services? What are some of the reasons you believe more children are avoiding school?

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