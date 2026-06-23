Leaving Cert Japanese exam gets positive reaction

Students reacted positively to both the higher- and ordinary-level Japanese paper this year, according to David McCartney, a member of the Japanese Language Teachers of Ireland.

“Speaking with both sets of students after the exam, the overall reaction was positive,” said McCartney, who teaches at Fingal Community College in Swords.

“Most students felt well prepared, particularly for the reading comprehensions and essay sections, and reported few unexpected areas.“

On the higher-level paper, the overall format was consistent with previous years. Vocabulary and grammar were largely drawn from familiar areas, which meant the paper was accessible to well-prepared students while still allowing for clear differentiation at the top end.

The essay section offered a broad range of topics, giving students genuine choice and flexibility, which is often a key concern at this level.

”The ordinary-level paper was similarly predictable and accessible overall,” he said.

“There were a small number of more challenging vocabulary and kanji items, but the topic areas were well aligned with classroom preparation and past papers.

“Overall, both papers were fair, accessible, and broadly in line with expectations, with no major surprises,” McCartney said.