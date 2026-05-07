Classroom to College: When it comes to education, we all have different targets and priorities

More than 60,000 students are now entering their final month of preparations, with the class of 2026 sitting their first paper on June 3rd.

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

In the education section of The Irish Times this week, the impressive Kim O’Kelly explains why “education is very important for people with Down syndrome.

Kim O’Kelly.

“Like everyone else, we are entitled to one, and we can really thrive with the support of SNA resources and teachers,” she tells Arlene Harris. “So I would encourage people with Down syndrome to always do your best, and never give up – also, don’t be afraid to ask for help. You can do this.”

Speaking of special needs assistants, Órla Ryan reported this week on the frustration at recent plans to remove SNAs from some schools.

Elsewhere in The Irish Times, Brian Mooney answers a question from someone who is worried CAO details could be incorrect. And, with less than one month to the start of the Junior Cert and Leave Cert exams, Brian also offers advice to students (and parents) on mental health and prioritising.

Finally, we would like to speak to you, the Class of 2026. Are you sitting your Leaving Cert, or are you the parent of someone who is?

Would you be willing to talk to us in advance about how you are feeling, and again after the exams, on how it all went for you?

We will be running a series of interviews with Leaving Cert students and their parents before, during and after the exams.

Please get in touch through the form.

Thank you.