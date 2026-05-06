Leaving Cert 2026: Tell us about how preparations are going and how you are feeling

The Leaving Certificate exams are just around the corner, if you hadn’t already noticed the noticeably warmer temperatures and longer evenings.

More than 60,000 students are now entering their final month of preparations, with the class of 2026 sitting their first paper on June 3rd.

For those of us who have been there already, and are now out the other side, we know just how nerve wracking these final few weeks can be.

What will come up?

Where can I expect a surprise?

Will the questions suit me on the day, as Larry Gogan would say?

There is so much to prepare for, and plenty to digest in the aftermath, too – if you can imagine a world where this is actually over!

With that in mind, we would like to speak to you, the Class of 2026.

Are you sitting your Leaving Cert, or are you the parent of someone who is?

Would you be willing to talk to us in advance about how you are feeling, and again after the exams, on how it all went for you?

We will be running a series of interviews with Leaving Cert students and their parents before, during and after the exams. We would love for you to get in touch, tell us where you are from, what school you go to, and how you are finding things.

Please get in touch through the form below.

Thank you.