‘My dyslexic son refuses to engage with school support services. Should I force the issue?’

'His guidance counsellor indicated that getting him assessed for dyslexia would enable him to apply for Dare.' Photograph: Getty

Question

I have known for years that my son is dyslexic, but he has always refused to engage with the support services in his school, even though several teachers over the years have referred to signs of dyslexia in his work.

At a recent parent-teacher meeting, his guidance counsellor indicated that getting him assessed for dyslexia would enable him to apply for Dare (Disability Access Route to Education), gaining him access to his third-level course choices at lower CAO points.

Should I force the issue with him?

Answer

One’s standing among peers can often be more important for a young person than the support they would receive from the special needs teachers in their school. Resistance to being labelled with dyslexia, or ADHD or autism is quite common in schools.

The fact that your son’s guidance counsellor raised the issue indicated that the issue has been brought to their attention by his teachers. I would recommend that you have an open conversation with him about accepting the support his school can offer, and undertake the assessments to identify if he does meet the criteria for dyslexia.

If he secures a dyslexia diagnosis, indicate on his CAO application next November that he wishes to apply for Dare status.

[ ‘I went through a lot of my life feeling like I was stupid’: Living with dyslexiaOpens in new window ]

What is Dare?

Dare offers reduced-points college places to school leavers who, due to a disability, have experienced significant educational disadvantage during their post-primary education.

An analysis of Dare applications in 2025 indicated that dyslexia remains the largest basis for applications, of whom 2,553 were deemed eligible, representing an eligibility rate of 83 per cent. This is followed by applicants with autism, with 1,282 deemed eligible (91 per cent), and applicants with ADHD, with 1,262 deemed eligible (91 per cent).

Whether securing Dare status will help your son to achieve his academic goals depends on how he performs in the Leaving Cert. In 2025, at NFQ Level 8, which continues to account for the majority of Dare entry through the CAO, 6,638 offers were issued. These offers resulted in 4,923 net acceptances, of which 3,262 (66 per cent) were secured above the standard CAO points threshold and 1,661 (34 per cent) through reduced-points offers.

The most important factor for all 4,923 applicants who secured a place through Dare, even though only a third of them needed reduced points requirements, is that they will all receive the support of the university disability services throughout their college years.

Are all disability groups treated equally under Dare?

Currently they are, but a review is under way of the scheme to ensure that all disability groups are fairly represented at third level. Smaller disability cohorts – particularly blind/vision-impaired applicants (88 applicants; 65 per cent eligible), speech and language communication disorder applicants (132 applicants; 64 per cent eligible), physical disability applicants (320 applicants; 73 per cent eligible), and deaf/hard of hearing applicants (208 applicants; 80 per cent eligible) – continue to demonstrate a persistent dual challenge of low application volumes and sustained under-representation.

A recent impact report on Dare published by the Irish Universities Association indicates that these under-represented groups are already recognised within Dare as priority cohorts due to their under-representation in higher education. Barriers may arise across the application cycle, including identification and disclosure at postprimary level, as in your son’s case.

One solution to the under-representation of priority groups might be to differentiate between those such as your son who present with dyslexia, ADHD and autism and those in the blind, deaf and physical disability groups in terms of limiting access to reduced CAO points requirements to priority cohorts, but not to the support services provided within the universities following registration.

askbrian@irishtimes.com