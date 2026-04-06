Teacher union conferences expected to focus on pay as inflation increases

Teachers will warn of potential industrial action unless they receive pay increases and will argue they are facing increased levels of workplace stress and criticise the Government for not tackling a recruitment and retention crisis in the sector when they meet in conference this week.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), which represents those in the primary sector, will commence its annual conference on Monday. The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (Asti) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) will begin their conferences on Tuesday.

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton will address delegates at all three union conferences.

INTO members are set to instruct the union to ballot for industrial action if a 1 per cent local-bargaining provision in the current public-service pay agreement is not paid to them by April 30th. It was due to be paid by the start of last September and the motion involved seeks the payment of all back money.

Delegates will also discuss the number of assaults on teachers in primary and special schools, with the union set to seek investment in training and facilities to address the problem as well as improved leave provision for those impacted.

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie said his members were clear that the job was becoming significantly more demanding and without meaningful change “this is not sustainable either for teachers or the quality of education that students receive”.

“There is a strong sense that the pace of change in education has outstripped the capacity of schools and teachers to absorb it effectively.”

Christie said a key issue at the ASTI conference in Wexford would be pay.

“Motions before convention call for wage increases to match inflation and address the rising cost of living. That is, obviously, with an eye to negotiations that will take place later on a new public-service [pay] agreement.”

“Inspection processes are another big concern. Motions call for a reduction in both the number and types of inspections as well as practical changes to scheduling, for example avoiding inspections immediately after school holidays.”

The TUI conference in Kilkenny will hear the Government has failed to address to the teacher recruitment crisis and this has resulted in unfilled vacancies in schools and students missing out on subjects they should be able to study

The union is arguing that teachers should receive contracts of full hours from their initial appointment to boost recruitment. It will argue it should also be made easier for Irish teachers to return home from abroad and the duration of the two-year postgraduate masters qualification required to teach at second level be halved to one year.

The TUI will also seek improved funding for third-level colleges. It says an increasing number of its members are working in higher and third-level education on short-term, precarious contracts.