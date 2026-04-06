Education

Teacher union conferences expected to focus on pay as inflation increases

Conferences also scheduled to consider workplace stress, school inspections, assaults on staff and impact of recruitment and retention crisis

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton will address delegates at all three teacher union conferences. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton will address delegates at all three teacher union conferences. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Emmet Malone
Martin Wall
Niamh Towey
Mon Apr 06 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

Teachers will warn of potential industrial action unless they receive pay increases and will argue they are facing increased levels of workplace stress and criticise the Government for not tackling a recruitment and retention crisis in the sector when they meet in conference this week.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), which represents those in the primary sector, will commence its annual conference on Monday. The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (Asti) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) will begin their conferences on Tuesday.

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton will address delegates at all three union conferences.

INTO members are set to instruct the union to ballot for industrial action if a 1 per cent local-bargaining provision in the current public-service pay agreement is not paid to them by April 30th. It was due to be paid by the start of last September and the motion involved seeks the payment of all back money.

READ MORE

Trump threatens to escalate strikes on Iran unless it opens Strait of Hormuz

Ireland’s retrofit reality: From ‘amazing’ home energy results to ‘miserable’ and costly experiences

‘I had an affair and ended my marriage, and I keep obsessing over why’

Róisín Ingle: Dublin is a different place. Sandymount a different village. I’m happiest on the other side now

Delegates will also discuss the number of assaults on teachers in primary and special schools, with the union set to seek investment in training and facilities to address the problem as well as improved leave provision for those impacted.

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie said his members were clear that the job was becoming significantly more demanding and without meaningful change “this is not sustainable either for teachers or the quality of education that students receive”.

“There is a strong sense that the pace of change in education has outstripped the capacity of schools and teachers to absorb it effectively.”

Christie said a key issue at the ASTI conference in Wexford would be pay.

“Motions before convention call for wage increases to match inflation and address the rising cost of living. That is, obviously, with an eye to negotiations that will take place later on a new public-service [pay] agreement.”

“Inspection processes are another big concern. Motions call for a reduction in both the number and types of inspections as well as practical changes to scheduling, for example avoiding inspections immediately after school holidays.”

The TUI conference in Kilkenny will hear the Government has failed to address to the teacher recruitment crisis and this has resulted in unfilled vacancies in schools and students missing out on subjects they should be able to study

The union is arguing that teachers should receive contracts of full hours from their initial appointment to boost recruitment. It will argue it should also be made easier for Irish teachers to return home from abroad and the duration of the two-year postgraduate masters qualification required to teach at second level be halved to one year.

The TUI will also seek improved funding for third-level colleges. It says an increasing number of its members are working in higher and third-level education on short-term, precarious contracts.

  • Sign up to Classroom to College, our essential newsletter to navigating the Leaving Cert for parents, guardians and students

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone is Work Correspondent at The Irish Times
Martin Wall

Martin Wall

Martin Wall is the Public Policy Correspondent of The Irish Times.
Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey is Education Correspondent at The Irish Times
Classroom to College

Classroom to College

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education