After two-year delay, Government announces plan for 42,000 new beds for students

The Government has said its new strategy will deliver 42,000 new beds for students by 2035

The State aims to address the student accommodation crisis by delivering 42,000 new beds over the next nine years by incentivising private development in on-campus units.

The National Student Accommodation Strategy for 2026-2035, published on Tuesday, lays out a plan to address the viability obstacles slowing down the pace of construction of purpose-built student accommodation.

The lack of accommodation is the single biggest barrier to students in Ireland accessing and completing higher education, according to Amlé, the union of students in Ireland.

Many students have told The Irish Times stories of long commutes, an impossible rental market and couch surfing.

Thousands of on-campus student beds across Dublin remain unbuilt despite having been granted planning permission because of rising construction costs and a gap in Government funding.

The key State strategy to tackle the crisis has been delayed by more than two years, having been originally announced in January 2024.

Under the plan, higher education institutes will be able to make their lands available for private development through a license system.

The land will remain in public ownership but private developers will be able to build on it, reducing land-acquisition costs for the developer and guaranteeing access to student beds for the college.

The State will provide site-servicing work – such as utilities, access and infrastructure – to make campus lands development‑ready.

Under the strategy, VAT rates for student accommodation sales will be reduced from 13.5 per cent to 9 per cent.

The landlord will also be able to reset rents between tenancies, but students will be given a three-year rent protection window.

The plan also outlines the existing State supports that students can access, amounting to €176 million, through Susi (Student Universal Support Ireland) grants, bursaries, hardship funds and accommodation assistance.

It also references the rent tax credit worth up to €1,000 a year for single renters or €2,000 for jointly assessed couples.

The strategy will be overseen by an interdepartmental group to ensure co-ordinated delivery across Government.

Every higher education institute will also be asked to create its own student accommodation strategy.