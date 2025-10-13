What questions should a prospective third-level student ask?

When weighing up college resources for students, accessibility is a big consideration. Photograph: Getty Images

Open days offer prospective third-level students an excellent opportunity to see what colleges offer, academically and otherwise, meet faculty staff, and take tours of the campus. It can give young people at least a feel for what attending a college might be like.

And it’s also a golden opportunity to ask questions.

It’s important, though, to be prepared and think about what questions should be asked.

What are you, specifically, interested in knowing more about?

What would influence your college choice, one way or the other? Maybe there’s a financial consideration, admission requirement, campus facility or student organisation that would sway your decision.

Plan your questions carefully, take note of the answers, take your time, and don’t be afraid to go back with any further questions you have, even after the event has ended.

Here are a few questions that might help a student preparing for an open day.

The course

What are the entry requirements for the course?

How is the course delivered (e.g, will some of it be online?)

What is the on-campus time requirement?

What subject areas does the course cover?

Is there an element of continuous assessment?

How many students are in lectures in first year?

Are there tutorials, and what is the class-size?

Will there be opportunities for one-on-one time with tutors?

Is there a studying abroad option during one of the years of the course?

Does the institution organise internships?

[ Third-level student fees ‘to be cut by €500 permanently in Budget’Opens in new window ]

Think about what facilities for sports or arts, outside your course, you might prefer from a college. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/ Inpho

Financial support

Does the college provide financial supports or aid to students?

Does the college offer scholarships to incoming students?

Does the college have a full list of grants/ bursaries that are available?

Who do I talk to about financial problems/ issues?

Career prospects

How will the course make me employable?

What have previous students done after graduation?

Do many choose further study after graduation?

Does the college offer assistance with job placement?

The college

What facilities are on campus?

What are the library opening hours?

What sporting facilities does the college have?

What types of student societies and clubs are available?

Does college have a health centre?

Is there a list of societies available to look at?

What common or recreational spaces are available on campus for students?

[ Home or away? How Irish and EU colleges compareOpens in new window ]

Accommodation

What types of accommodation are available?

What is the availability and cost of on-campus accommodation?

What is the deposit amount and contract length?

How far is the accommodation from the centre of campus?

How big are the rooms?

Do I have to share with other students?

What are the application dates?

Accessibility