Carl O’Brien: ‘Take a deep breath - the weekend is a time to recharge’

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

Phew – that was intense. The first few days of the exams really are the hardest. The weekend, thankfully, offers the chance of some much-needed respite for everyone.

Leaving Cert students who sat maths paper one on Friday afternoon may well feel deflated. But remember: if it was hard for them, it was hard for lots of others too.

Our live coverage of the exams on Friday includes lots of comments from students who really struggled with the content and questions.

Examiners tend to mark “hard” exams easier in order to keep the same proportion of grades from year to year. It’s also know as the bell curve. So, there is every chance the marking scheme will take account of this.

READ MORE

Students

Why not take a deep breath – the weekend is an opportunity to recharge. It may be tempting to spend every moment revising, but rest is just as important.

Brian Mooney, our guidance counsellor, recommends a balanced approach: review upcoming exams in manageable sessions, and then step away from the books. Take a walk, get exercise, meet up with friends or watch your favourite show: it can do wonders for your focus and mood.

Parents

For parents, supporting your child can simply involve a calm presence and encouraging downtime. Try to keep the atmosphere relaxed and remind them that it’s normal to feel nervous or tired.

A favourite meal, a listening ear or a quiet space to work can make all the difference.

With balance, support and rest, your child can face the week ahead with greater energy and clarity.

Keep going – you’re doing great!