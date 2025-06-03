Carl O’Brien: ‘You’ve got this’ - Leaving Cert tips for students and their supporters

Many households are feeling a mixture of nerves, pressure and hope on the eve of the State exams. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

It’s almost here. Whether you’re a student running over revision notes one last time or a parent/guardian doing your best to offer support, many households are feeling a mixture of nerves, pressure and hope on the eve of the State exams.

The Irish Times Classroom to College newsletter is here to help: we’ve pulled together advice, tips and gentle reminders to make the coming weeks a little bit easier – for students and those cheering them on.

Our guidance counsellor Brian Mooney has seen dozens of Leaving Cert classes come and go. He has distilled his wisdom into this guidance for parents and students on how to handle the exams.

“There is no need for parents to overhype the importance of the exams,” he writes. “Students put themselves under enough pressure as it is.”

It’s fair to say his advice is the polar opposite of this ...

For students, the clock may be ticking but it’s not too late to make a real impact. Whether brushing up on key concepts or calming exam nerves, a few strategic moves now can boost your confidence. We’ve gathered last-minute subject-by-subject tips for the Leaving Cert from seasoned teachers to help you stay sharp and steady.

This year, students from Athlone Community College will be charting their exam highs and lows with daily student diaries. Peter McGuire spoke with them and found them to be focused, hopeful and surprisingly relaxed in advance of the exams.

Our Leaving Cert exam diarists from Athlone Community College, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Not everyone is quite so calm. We were struck by the proliferation of “extreme study” video diaries on social media. Study regimes include 5am alarms and 12-hour sessions. Any experts we spoke are far from convinced it is a route to success.

Finally, our Leaving Cert parent Damian Cullen has written a funny, moving and uplifting column as his daughter prepares to take on the exams. Do, please, read it - it is well worth it.

In the meantime, over the coming days we’ll be providing daily reaction to the exams, help with navigating career choices and the CAO, as well as daily doses of encouragement and advice.

We wish you all the very best of luck over the days and weeks ahead.

- Carl O’Brien, Irish Times education editor

