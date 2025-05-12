Irish student leads Cambridge team to victory on BBC’s University Challenge

Dubliner Oscar Despard (22) captained a team from Christ’s College, Cambridge to victory in the final of the long-running BBC student quizshow University Challenge on Monday night.

In a thrilling comeback, the Cambridge team – which trailed University of Warwick for most of the final – moved into the lead in the final minutes and won by the smallest margin possible: five points.

The final score was 175 to Christ’s Cambridge and 170 to Warwick.

The winning trophy was presented to Despard and his team-mates by the actor Sir Ian McKellen.

Despard and his team – Linus Luu (maths), Brendan Bethlehem (linguistics) and Anniko Firman (classics) – watched the broadcast, which was pre-recorded, on a big screen during a special event in their college lecture theatre.

At home in south Dublin, where his father William owns The Bretzel Bakery in Portobello, another screening took place at his former sailing club in Dún Laoghaire.

Anniko Firman, Brendan Bethlehem, Oscar Despard and Linus Luu of Christ's College Cambridge on University Challenge. Photograph: BBC/ITV Studios/Lifted Entertainment/Rik Lowe

Despard said he has been surprised – and delighted – by how many people have been following his team’s progress.

“Lots of people who I didn’t think would be interested have been very enthusiastic and have been wishing us well, which has been very nice to see and to have,” he said.

“You then find out who all the people are [who watch University Challenge], all the other weird people who decide the best thing they can do with their Monday evenings is watch eight university students answer questions.”

While University Challenge is open to UK university teams, Ireland was well-represented this year.

Another Dubliner, Kevin Flanagan from Dundrum, captained the team from the University of Bristol.

The pair faced off in the semi-final, but remain firm friends. Queen’s University Belfast also performed strongly, reaching the quarter-finals.

Despard said he has long had a love for quizzes. Growing up, he watched The Chase with his grandmother, while he and his mother – Prof Niamh Moran of the Royal College of Surgeons – “always watched University Challenge and Only Connect in particular”.

A stellar Leaving Certificate performance helped bring Despard to Cambridge.

He was one of just two students to achieve nine H1 grades in the 2021 Leaving Cert, and in 2020 he won the Individual Award at the BT Young Scientist competition.

Oscar Despard in 2020 when he won the Individual Award at the BT Young Scientist competition. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

The 22 year old, who is studying for a PhD in molecular biology, hopes to “continue in some form of academic research” after completing his studies.