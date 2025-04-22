Education

Second-level teachers could ballot for industrial action over Leaving Cert reforms

Asti delegates back emergency motion against Government proposals

Teachers voting in favour of the emergency motion in Killarney on Tuesday. Photograph: Don MacMonagle
Martin Wall
Tue Apr 22 2025 - 15:27

Second level teachers will ballot for industrial action over planned Leaving Certificate reforms if no agreement can be found in talks with the Department of Education.

Delegates at the annual conference of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (Asti) backed an emergency motion setting out their concerns at the Government’s proposals.

These reforms are scheduled to come into effect in September.

Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland are expected to consider similar proposals on Wednesday.

More to follow ...

