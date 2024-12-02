Crises, reforms and funding challenges: six key issues facing the next minster for education

The people have spoken at the ballot box, but what did they say? While the exact composition of the next government may take time to figure out, it is clear it will face key challenges in the area of education. Housing and the economy may have dominated the election campaign, but the transformative power of education will be key to the most pressing challenges facing society.

Here are six key issues the next administration will need to focus on:

1. Delivering affordable, high-quality early childhood care and education

The manifestos of the main political parties all put an emphasis on childcare – but the scale of ambition varies.

If there is one decision which could match Donogh O’Malley’s in its capacity to be truly transformative, it is putting early childhood education to the fore. It is universally accepted that the first two to three years of a child’s life shape fundamentally all that follows.

The next minister will have an opportunity to establish a universally accessible, high-quality, public early childhood education and care system. It could become an essential component of Ireland’s social and economic infrastructure which would, if established, result in wide-ranging benefits for children, families, and society.

Transitioning from the current publicly funded system – where the State contributes to the cost of providing the service – to a public system where the State would take responsibility for delivering early childhood education to all children as a right, would offer an effective way to address several interconnected issues, such as allowing parents to fully participate in work, education and society.

2. Overcoming the teacher supply crisis

A key challenge facing both our primary and post-primary education systems is that of teacher supply.

The underlying problem of both the supply and cost of housing was one of key issues influencing the outcome of last week’s election – and will determine the success or failure of the incoming government.

There is no simple solution to staffing our essential public services in high-cost urban settings, whether in education, health, or across the public service, but the chronic daily shortage of teachers in our classrooms must be addressed as a matter of urgency by the appropriate incoming minister.

3. Addressing the school-funding problem

A recent report on the resourcing of schools by the OECD was broadly positive about the current Deis programme, which provides enhanced funding for schools in areas of socio-economic disadvantage. However, the report recommends better targeting of resources towards those in greatest need.

The establishment of a Deis-plus scheme was included in six of the main political party manifestos before the election. There now seems to be a consensus that there is a set of schools from the most disadvantaged areas which need enhanced supports. Establishing such a scheme will serve as a mechanism to deliver additional resources.

Meanwhile, other sectors – especially primary – say a general increase in capitation funding is vital.

4. Keeping the momentum behind Leaving Cert reform

The Leaving Cert is 100 years old and many parts of the curriculum are 30 or 40 years old. Students want reforms and the need to update senior cycle is clear. However, the ASTI and TUI – which have already secured key victories is diluting some planned reforms – want to pause this redevelopment work.

The goal of allocating a minimum of 40 per cent of marks for externally assessed work submitted by students during the two years of the senior cycle is a worthy goal, but its implementation requires far more resources and training than has been provided to date.

5. Meeting the demand for Irish-language schooling

The establishment of Gaelscoileanna at primary level continued under the previous government, but there is now an acute shortage of Gaelcholáistí – secondary schools – where students are taught subjects through Irish. As a result, children and young people who receive their primary education in Gaelscoileanna are meeting a dead end when attempting to continue their education through Irish.

These children inevitably lose their proficiency, progression and potential in the Irish language. Will the incoming minister support initiatives such as that being advocated by the Gaelcholáiste Mhaigh Eo campaign since 2020, which aims to establish an Irish-medium second-level school in Castlebar, Co Mayo – and other such initiatives nationwide?

6. Tackling third-level funding deficits

The next minister for higher education will have to honour the outgoing government commitment to bridge a €307 million gap in core funding for higher education on a phased basis from 2025 to 2029. An additional €50 million is being provided in 2025, and this is due to be increased by an additional €25 million in each subsequent year up to 2029. All of the main political parties have committed to delivering on this commitment.

The outgoing government also established Research Ireland as a new agency to drive our national research. Investment in university research will have to be a key priority for the new minister.

The Programme for Research in Third-Level Institutions, which saw €1.2 billion invested in research and innovation between 2000 and 2015, has been a big contributor to economic development and foreign direct investment. This fund ran out a decade ago, leading to the depletion of research equipment and infrastructure across the university system. A programme of research investment is needed if universities are to be enabled to continue to produce work-ready graduates. There is an urgent need for a new funding programme to upgrade research infrastructure.

