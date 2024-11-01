Classes cancelled following cybersecurity incident at South East Technological University

Staff and students may experience some disruption as the university’s team works to resolve the issue. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A cybersecurity incident has been detected at the Waterford campus of South East Technological University (SETU).

The incident targeted SETU’s IT systems and resulted in classes being cancelled on Monday.

There is “no evidence” to suggest that any data or information has been compromised at this point, the university said in a statement.

“The incident was identified at the earliest possible stage and our IT team moved swiftly to safeguard our IT systems,” the statement said.

The relevant Government departments and authorities have been informed.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely as investigations are ongoing.

“Our internal IT team is liaising with external cyber security experts to resolve the issue and minimise any potential impact,” the university said.

Staff and students may experience some disruption as the university’s team works to resolve the issue.