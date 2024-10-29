Open days at technological universities and other higher education institutions: everything you need to know

National College of Ireland

When is open day? Upcoming open days will be held on November 23rd and January 25th.

Registration details: Visit the NCI website events page or visit the campus at NCI Mayor Square (300m from Spencer Dock) on the day.

What makes us unique? NCI is a non-profit third-level institute delivering business, psychology, education and computing programmes. It’s a smaller college, meaning smaller class sizes, more direct contact with lecturers, and less chance of getting lost in the crowd.

Accommodation: NCI does not have its own accommodation but is accessible by bus, train, Dart and Luas from private rental accommodation around the city.

What not to miss: The chance to meet lecturers one to one and sit in on sample classes.

Web: ncirl.ie

St Patrick’s Pontifical University of Maynooth

When is open day? Upcoming open days will be held on November 22nd and 23rd, April 12th and June 28th.

Registration details: maynoothuniversity.ie/study-maynooth/undergraduate-studies/open-days

What makes us unique? St Patrick’s Pontifical University is located on a 230-year-old campus in Ireland’s only university town where the town and campus are extensions of each other. As the only Pontifical University in Ireland, it focuses on the teaching of theology and philosophy at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Accommodation: On-campus accommodation is available ranging in price from €5,318 to €6,879 per academic year. Early booking is essential as demand is always very high, with further details available at sppu.ie/accommodation.

What not to miss: The talk given by the student recruitment officers at the open days is always received very well by both students and parents as the team relay their own lived experiences of the education system and give a taste of what life at the university will be like.

Website: maynoothuniversity.ie

IADT

When is open day? The upcoming open day will be held on November 23rd, from 10am-3pm.

Registration details: iadt.ie/openday/

What makes us unique? IADT is Ireland’s only institute of art, design and technology with a specific focus on the creative, cultural and technological sectors. It is also home to the National Film School, which provides state-of-the-art facilities for education and training in film, television and radio production, design for stage and screen and model-making.

Accommodation: IADT does not offer accommodation but there are private rental options close by.

Web: iadt.ie

When is open day? The next open day will be held on 27th November.

Registration details: ncad.ie/study-at-ncad/visit-ncad-open-days/

What makes us unique? NCAD is the only Irish art and design college ranked in 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject (60th in the world). Since 1746, many of the most important Irish designers, artists and art educators have studied or worked at the National College of Art & Design. Its mission is to change the world through bold and curious thinking, making and doing. ·

Accommodation: NCAD has no on-campus accommodation. There are a number of private student accommodation blocks in the Thomas Street area for €250 per week and upwards, such as Highlight, Liv and Aparto.

What’s not to miss? The portfolio talks and portfolio display are essential for anyone hoping to apply to NCAD’s studio programmes. Anyone with an interest in the history of art, design, fashion, cinema, architecture and digital culture should join its lunchtime presentation on BA Visual Culture. For those made anxious by noise and crowds, the final hour (2-3pm) is ”calm hour”.

Web: ncad.ie

When is open day?

MTU Kerry Campus – October 11th and March 29th.

NCMI – November 7th

MTU Bishopstown Campus – November 15th

MTU Crawford College of Art and Design – November 15th and 16th

MTU Cork School of Music – November 16th

Registration details: mtu.ie/opendays/

What makes us unique? MTU is one of Ireland’s leading technological universities, spanning across six campuses in the southwest region. Offering more than 140 courses and programmes, MTU has established links with over 120 colleges and universities worldwide. It houses six research centres of excellence and supports more than 100 clubs and societies.

Website: mtu.ie

When is open day? With nine campuses, ATU open days begin on October 2nd and run until November 30th. Open days will take place across all campuses during these dates.

Registration details: atu.ie/opendays

What makes us unique? Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is a multi-campus technological university in the west and northwest of Ireland. With an emphasis on applied learning, small class sizes and a supportive environment, students get an unforgettable university experience and graduate career-ready.

Accommodation: Multiple student accommodation options are available at ATU campus locations, including purpose-built student villages, private rental options and digs. While the ATU region is one of the most cost-effective student accommodation locations, there is increasing demand on supply. All student accommodation options are owned and run by private operators, but the students’ union teams are on hand to help. Visit atu.ie/accommodation for more information.

What’s new? In the last few years ATU has launched a number of new degree programme offerings from clinical measurement physiology, psychology, athletic therapy and exercise rehabilitation, and outdoor and environmental education (common entry), offering three awards in outdoor education, geography, and outdoor education with therapeutic applications.

What not to miss: The campus tours are incredibly valuable. Prospective students can join a variety of talks when visiting ATU open days; these talks provide an insight into the programmes and student life available at ATU.

Web: atu.ie

When is open day? Technological University Dublin has several campuses, with open days in Tallaght on November 14th, Blanchardstown on November 21st and the rest of its campuses between January and April 2025. Full details can be found on the website below.

Registration details: tudublin.ie/study/undergraduate/cao/open-days-events/

What makes us unique? TU Dublin is the second-largest university in Ireland and although the university takes a technology-focused approach to education, students also learn to consider the human impact of new technology, from driverless haulage trucks to the depletion of natural resources required to produce the latest consumer technologies.

What’s new? The Grangegorman campus is only a couple of years old, so everything there is new. State-of-the-art facilities are available, from labs to concert halls.

Accommodation: TU Dublin has a dedicated accommodation team available to help students find housing suited to their needs and budget. Each year 600 places are booked in various accommodation styles.

Web: tudublin.ie

When is open day? Several dates across SETU campuses in Waterford, Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow and Kilkenny throughout November and beyond. Full details at the website below.

Registration details: setu.ie/study/undergraduate-study/undergraduate-open-events

What makes us unique? Undergraduate students have the choice to study more than 140 courses in a wide range of disciplines, from technology, business and engineering to the arts, humanities and sciences.

Accommodation? SETU has university-run accommodation on its Waterford campus.

Web: setu.ie

When is open day? Upcoming open days will be held at the Limerick city campus: October 17th; Athlone campus: October 18th; Thurles campus: November 9th; Ennis campus: November 20th; and Clonmel campus: November 23rd.

Registration details: tus.ie/undergrad/open-days/

What makes us unique? The university opened three sensory lounges to support autistic students in managing stress and combating sensory overload.

Accommodation: While there is no on-campus accommodation, there are nearby purpose-built accommodation options for students.

Web: tus.ie

When is open day? Upcoming open days will be held on October 17th and 18th.

Registration details: mic.ul.ie/study-at-mic/cao-hub/open-days

Accommodation: MIC’s Courtbrack student accommodation is located less than five minutes from the Limerick campus, while MIC Thurles has 36 single en suite bedrooms located on site for first-year undergraduate students.

What not to miss: The programme talks will provide an overview of the college’s undergraduate programmes. Lecturers will tell students all about the types of topics they’ll be studying, work placement, study-abroad opportunities and career options.

Web: mic.ul.ie

When is open day? Upcoming open days will be held on November 20th and 21st.

Registration details: dkit.ie/study/visit-us/opendays/

What makes us unique? Positioned midway along the Dublin-Belfast corridor, the institute has unique characteristics due its geographical location.

Accommodation: The college does not have any of its own accommodation but the students’ union does assist students in sourcing options.

What not to miss: The campus tours and opportunities to talk to academic staff about the college.

Web: dkit.ie

St Patrick’s College Carlow

When is open day? The next open day will be held on March 6th, 2025.

Registration details: carlowcollege.ie/cao/open-day/

What makes us unique? Carlow College is the second-oldest third-level institution in Ireland.

What not to miss: Prospective students should attend a number of taster sessions to learn what the courses will truly be like.

Web: carlowcollege.ie/cao/open-day/

When is open day? November 10th

Registration details: riam.ie/degrees-programmes/open-days-degrees-and-programmes

What makes us unique? RIAM is Ireland’s oldest music conservatoire.

What’s new? RIAM opened its new six-storey campus extension last year, doubling the number of teaching and rehearsal spaces and providing students with unparalleled performance spaces.

What not to miss: Attendees will have the opportunity to hear students perform and hear from alumni who have had incredible careers.

Web: riam.ie