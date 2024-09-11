Leaving Cert students to get up to 50% of marks by creating video in new subject

Minister for Education Norma Foley says new subjects will give young people an opportunity to study a range of subjects that align with their talents and passions. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Leaving Cert students will be able to secure up to 50 per cent of marks by creating a piece of video for a new subject – drama, film and theatre studies – to be introduced to schools from next year.

It forms part of wider senior-cycle reform that aims to provide more choice for students and place a greater emphasis on project work and less on the traditional written exam.

Similarly, in the new Leaving Cert subject of climate action and sustainable development, students will be asked to produce an “action project” worth 40 per cent of marks.

These two new subjects will be introduced in schools on a phased basis from the start of the 2025/26 school year.

A total of 100 schools have been selected to introduce the new subjects initially, following an open call for applications.

In addition, a revised curriculum for seven existing subjects – biology, physics, chemistry, business, Arabic and Latin and Ancient Greek – also places an emphasis on project work worth up to 40 per cent of marks.

Announcing details of the changes, Minister for Education Norma Foley said the two new subjects will give younger people an opportunity to study a range of subjects that align with their talents and passions.

“In Ireland we are renowned worldwide for our contributions to the arts and I hope this new subject – drama, film and theatre studies – will help students to consider careers in the arts industry. And who knows, some of the students of this subject may have memorable nights at the Oscars in years to come,” she said.

Ms Foley said the introduction of climate action and sustainable development was also an important step in the redevelopment of senior cycle.

“We have all seen in recent years how school students have engaged with lead actions to address climate change and promote sustainability. As always, it is our responsibility to nurture and encourage our students to continue to contribute to solutions designs to protect our world,” she said.

When asked whether there will be sufficient numbers of teachers available with appropriate qualifications, given staff shortages across many subjects, she said teachers in the 100 selected schools demonstrated “extraordinary talent, qualifications, experience and commitment”.

She said additional teaching hours are being provided to these schools and they will receive an “extensive programme” of support beginning in the current school year.

The Department of Education says the new subject of drama, film and theatre studies will promote and encourage creativity as a basis for learning through “immersive experiences”.

Climate action and sustainable development will develop students’ capacity for “informed and meaningful action for a just and sustainable world”. Students will be empowered to build their understanding of a number of core concepts and principles related to climate action and sustainable development.

In response, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said it welcomes the move but said appropriate resourcing, consultation and planning were critical for high-quality senior-cycle redevelopment.

It called for the publication of sample exam papers for the two new subjects and the revised specifications in seven others so that they are available during the continuing professional development for teachers for the subjects.

The Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) also welcomed the announcement, but expressed concern over revised subject specifications for biology, chemistry and physics, raising issues such as adequacy of laboratory facilities in second-level schools.