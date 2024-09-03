Abuse report: Full list of 308 schools and case numbers detailed

Blackrock College, Dublin is one of 308 schools named in the report on allegations of abuse. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A total of 185 allegations of abuse were disclosed at Spiritan-run junior and senior schools in Blackrock, Co Dublin to the Government-appointed inquiry into historical abuse at schools across the State.

Some 130 allegations of abuse were disclosed at Willow Park Junior School against 24 alleged abusers, while 55 allegations of abuse were disclosed against 13 alleged abusers at its post-primary counterpart Blackrock College.

These are two of 308 schools named in the report on allegations of abuse at schools run by religious orders, which was published on Tuesday. The 700-page report includes a breakdown of 2,395 allegations of historical sexual abuse by school.

The report details allegations of abuse at primary and post-primary schools as well as special and community schools. Some 528 allegations of abuse at special schools across the State were disclosed against 194 separate alleged abusers.

Lota, a special school run by the Brothers of Charity in Glanmire, Co Cork saw 166 allegations of abuse against 50 alleged abusers.

A further 119 allegations of abuse at the Holy Family School, a special school in Renmore, Co Galway, also run by the Brothers of Charity, were received, detailing a further 49 alleged abusers.

Some 63 allegations of abuse against 44 alleged abusers at St Mary’s School for Deaf Girls in Cabra, Co Dublin were disclosed, while 144 allegations were disclosed against 36 alleged abusers across all Saint John of God Hospitaller Ministries schools.

Some 20 allegations of abuse against 20 separate alleged abusers at community schools were disclosed. Seven of those were within schools run by the Congregation of Sisters of Mercy.

Among other schools which saw a high number of cases was Terenure College, Co Dublin, run by the Carmelite Fathers. Some 89 allegations were disclosed against 11 alleged abusers working there within both primary and secondary level.

At the Jesuit-run Belvedere College, Dublin, 64 allegations were disclosed. Some 11 alleged abusers were working within the school, according to the report.

A further 60 allegations of abuse against 18 alleged abusers at the Spiritan-run Rockwell College in Cashel, Co Tipperary were disclosed.

Creagh Lane, a Christian Brothers-run national school, which amalgamated with St Senan’s school in Limerick, had 55 allegations of abuse against five alleged abusers.

Those who attended Christian Brothers primary school on Sexton Street in Limerick disclosed 51 allegations of abuse against seven alleged abusers, while Scoil Cholim, a Christian Brothers-run primary school in Crumlin, Co Dublin had 49 allegations of abuse against 23 alleged abusers.

Some 42 allegations were disclosed against four alleged abusers working at Colaiste an Chroi Naofa, a secondary school in Carrignavar, Co Cork run by Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.

Scoil Mhuire, in Marino, Co Dublin, a Christian Brothers-run primary school, saw allegations of abuse disclosed against 15 alleged abusers.