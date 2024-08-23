The big move: How to prepare for college

Whatever your accommodation situation, starting in college in Ireland can be disorientating. So what is the best way to prepare?

The move from school to third-level is a big life transition. And, like any life transition, it’s a time of both excitement and fear.

For some, going to college means moving out of the family home, living with flatmates and learning to cook, clean and budget for yourself.

For others, it means navigating another transition: being an adult who lives at home with the family, existing somewhere between the freedom to do as you please and having to respect your parents, who are likely footing most of the bills.

Whatever your accommodation situation, starting in college can be a disorientating experience. So what is the best way to prepare?

Aisling Flynn, MU head of student skills and success

We caught up with Aisling Flynn, head of student skills and success at Maynooth University. Every year, she and her team greet a new cohort of students. Indeed, across MU and all other third-levels, there is a well-developed support system in place from day one to help ensure that no student feels overwhelmed or left behind.

“We support students to succeed and fulfil their personal, professional and academic potential,” says Flynn. “Stepping into something new can be daunting and nerve-racking, but it is a world of opportunity.”

Adjusting to a new life

When students start at college there can be a lot to take in. In school, a teacher could threaten you with detention for missing class or being late. But in college that doesn’t apply: if you miss class, that’s on you; if you don’t do the course work you won’t get a note home but you could lose crucial marks.

In school the timetable usually runs from early morning to midafternoon; in college, some students may have as little as 12 hours of contact time per week, while others might have a 40-hour week.

In school the library in all but the most expensive fee-paying schools is probably a relatively small room; at college, there may be several libraries, all with several floors each.

Orientation

“Day one has a lot of firsts: meeting new peers, getting a sense of the campus, listening to talks, and learning more about clubs and societies,” says Flynn.

“We try to spread all the information out in a phased process. This starts with a virtual orientation to give students a sense of what they’re engaging with, and then a welcome from the presidents of the university and the students’ union.

“We explain that there are personal supports available on campus, including health, counselling and student advisers, so that students know they will have support if or when they need it.

“In week two, this is usually the first opportunity for classes and lectures, so we encourage students to attend and to engage with the topics, peers and academic programme. If students don’t immediately have questions the student advisers are always here for everyone.”

Clubs and societies

Freshers’ week usually comes a few weeks into college. This is where students have their first opportunity to get a flavour of non-academic student life.

Most colleges offer a dizzying array of clubs and societies to join, catering for everything from familiar interests such as GAA, rugby, drama and debating to more obscure or niche interests like trampolining, caving, juggling, investment or gospel choir.

For some LGBTQI+ students, it may be the first time they have come out, or met other LGBTQI+ peers.

Students with an interest in politics might join the youth wing of a political party.

Although all students are automatically members of the students’ union when they register for college, only some get involved – whether by helping out on the education or welfare committees, or helping to organise events.

Meanwhile, students with an interest in media could get involved in a campus newspaper, the campus TV channel, or a student radio station.

“There are hundreds of clubs and societies for students to engage in,” says Flynn. “These are all student-led and it’s here that you can find other people who share your interests.”

Living, learning, planning

In preparing for college, Flynn advises students to consider their budget at an early stage.

“The cost of living is so expensive and commuting can be an additional expense, so it’s important to be clear what your costs will be, confirm them and put a budget in place. A lot of campuses have budgeting advice services and they can support you whether you’re commuting or living out of home,” says Flynn.

Teaching and learning at third-level is very different. Although there is a growing emphasis on critical thinking skills during the Leaving Cert, that State exam is still, at its heart, a memory test.

At third-level, however, independent and critical thinking is the order of the day. Students are expected to read widely and to assess different arguments and ideas, while continuous assessment and group projects will form a significant part of a student’s marks. For years, lecturers were used to their first-year students underperforming while they made this adjustment. Now, however, most third-levels offer support to students in making this academic transition.

“There are academic writing centres, maths support centres and other ways to help them navigate the academic transition – and this will be the case in most third-levels,” says Flynn.

To support students with their professional success, third-levels – Maynooth University included – have a careers and employability service.

“This is to help them develop the skills that they need to excel professionally,” says Flynn. “These could include career planning, upskilling, networking with employers and more. We encourage students to start on their professional journey at an early stage, rather than waiting to think about it in their final year.

Flynn points out that she is just one representative: “We have an amazing team within our office of students and learning. It takes a village of dedicated staff, all of whom are committed to empowering students to fulfull their potential and succeed in all aspects of their university experience.

“All of us want students to embrace endless opportunities on offer in a diverse environment that embraces young, mature and international students – all the while knowing that there are people there to catch you if you fall.

“You can explore new opportunities. You can fail at things and you can grow. Every step of the way, there is a network of people willing you on.”

