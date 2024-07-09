Number of applications for level 6 or 7 college courses drops 6%, CAO figures show

Over 83,000 applications were received by the CAO, down very slightly on last year. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

The number of college applications for level 6 or 7 courses has dropped by six per cent compared to last year, new figures show. Data from the Central Applications Office (CAO) show there were 39,971 applications for such courses this year, down from 42,676 in 2023.

The figures are contained in the CAO’s “change of mind” data, which captures students’ course choices as of the July 1st deadline.

Most Leaving Cert students are due to receive their college offers in round one of the CAO offers on August 28th.

The extent to which CAO entry points will rise or fall for individual courses will depend on the supply and demand for places across individual courses and the grades achieved by college applicants.

Over 83,000 applications were received by the CAO, down very slightly on last year. More than half of applicants amended their course listings in the May-June period.

Overall, health courses are the single most popular area (71,652 applications) followed by business and administration courses (69,729), arts (51,624), social and behavioural sciences (36,777), and engineering and engineering trades (30,213) for level eight or honours degree courses.

Some of the biggest year-on-year growth in application numbers were in physiotherapy (up 22 per cent), dentistry, which includes dental nursing and hygiene (up 10 per cent), pharmacy, which includes pharmacy technician (up 9 per cent) and primary education (up 8 per cent).

The largest year-on-year decreases were in transport services (down 38 per cent), hygiene and occupational health services (down 16 per cent) and agriculture (down 12 per cent).

Languages, personal services and secondary education courses were all down 10 per cent compared to last year.

Applications from the North (down 9 per cent) have continued to fall, while applications are also down from outside the EU (down 2 per cent).

British applications to the CAO are up 6 per cent while there is no change to those from EU countries.