‘The sacrifice is worth it’: Students continue pro-Palestine encampment on grounds of UCD

Around 60 students are continuing an encampment at University College Dublin’s (UCD) Belfield campus on Sunday.

The camp was established on Saturday evening at the main lake at the south Dublin campus by UCD Students’ Union (UCDSU) and the college’s Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) group, in protest at the college’s stance on Palestine.

In a statement, the organisers issued a list of demands, and said that the peaceful encampment would continue until these are met.

These include calls for the university to end all academic ties with Israel; to disclose all ties, academic and financial, with Israeli institutions and enterprises and to commit to divest from any investments in the country; to provide scholarships for Palestinian students and pathways for Palestinian academics to work within UCD; and to remove Israeli goods and supplier contracts from campus.

The organisers also called on the university to issue a public statement calling for “an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people by the settler state of Israel”.

Other demands include flying the Palestinian flag on campus until a permanent ceasefire is agreed; and the naming of the Centre of Future Learning building, which is under construction, after Palestinian writer and poet Refaat Alareer, who was killed in an air strike in Gaza last December.

Students Josi Collins and Éabha Hughes at the encampment. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Eabha Hughes, who helped organise the encampment, said there had been no communication from the university yet.

“I study history and politics and since the beginning of my degree, the majority of my classes have been about genocide, war, apartheid, occupation, the evil that can come in positions of power,” she said.

“It’s really difficult to have belief in my educators when the university refuses to take a stance on something they’re teaching me about.”

Aoife, a final year student in social sciences, was also among those taking part and is in the middle of exams.

“I think the sacrifice is worth it, even if I don’t exactly get the grades that I want, if that means it’s going to push the university to divest, I think that means more,” she said.

“It’s really important to re-centre thinking of yourself as an individual right now, because if we all only care about ourselves, getting our exams done, things like that, change doesn’t happen.

“You see the sacrifices being made by students in the US ... it’s kind of inspired me to think whatever sacrifices I can make to make UCD stand up against genocide, I’m willing to do.”

A masters student in the school of social justice, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We’ve been trying to pressure UCD for a long time now, and UCD have rejected any kind of co-operation in talking about it. We just felt we had to show how much the students care and go a step further to get into negotiations.

The encampment on the grounds of UCD. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

“We are going to stay until UCD meet our demands, we have enough numbers and there are many others who have said they want to join at the end of exams so it will grow. There’s 60 in there now, but we expect maybe 100 in the next few days and many more once exams are over at the end of next week.”

UCD has yet to issue a statement in relation to the encampment. Last November, UCD president Prof Orla Feely said it was “not my policy to express positions on behalf of UCD in respect of geopolitical issues”.

“Members of our University community have the absolute right to express a diversity of viewpoints within the law, mindful of our commitment to dignity and respect, and one of our most fundamental obligations as a University is to uphold this right,” she said.

“Were it to be our practice to take an institutional position on geopolitical matters, we would be inhibiting the freedom of members of our community to express their individual positions and suppressing our ability to sustain and respect a diversity of views.”

It is the second such encampment at an Irish university in recent weeks. Trinity College students last Wednesday ended a six-day encampment, which had resulted in public access to the Book of Kells being blocked, after the university committed to divest from three Israeli companies in which it held investments as part of its endowment funds.