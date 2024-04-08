Higher Options career talks: creative media

Higher Options: Careers in Creative Media

[ Higher Options career talks: from architecture to zoology ]

A career in creative media is an excellent option for students who feel that more traditional modes of employment are not for them, says Cathal Gaffney, co-founder of animation firm Brown Bag Films.

“It takes a village to make a cartoon,” Gaffney says. “That’s one of the things with the creative sector. There’s a real mix between left-brain and right-brain. We’ve a lot of people who are dyslexic or bad at maths, things that may stop you progressing in a traditional career, but they’re absolutely excellent at what they do whether that be producing, directing etc.”

Variety

He says there is a route for everyone into the industry, not just those who are more creative or arts focused.

READ MORE

“Even if you’re interested in HR, or technology or finance, there’s roles for everybody,” says Gaffney. “There’s a million ways into the sector.”

On why students should consider a course in creative media, the entrepreneur says job satisfaction is a key consideration.

“It is very rewarding to work in a creative environment and it really is so much better than working in an office, we’re all professionally immature,” he says. “If you find a job that you love, you’ll never work a day in your life, and if you’re getting paid to do something that is creative, that is taking advantage of your talents, that is really rewarding.”

Job opportunities

There are plenty of career opportunities, he says, especially in his own sub-sector of animation.

“The whole animation sector is a massive industry. It’s a huge part of our creative economy in Ireland,” says Gaffney. “There is virtually full-employment in the industry ... We produce more animation than Germany and the UK combined, we really are punching above our weight as a smaller country.”

Skills shortages

Gaffney says he is always trying to find more staff in his own company and that animation and many creative skills are globally sought after. “Even in Dublin, we can’t get the staff,” he says.

“Fifty per cent of employees in our Dublin studio come from around the world, it’s such an interesting place to work when you have all these cultures and nationalities. You could work anywhere with animation, there is such a global demand and it’s never been busier.”

Interview conducted in 2022