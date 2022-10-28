Higher Options career talks: from architecture to zoology

It’s an anxious and exciting time for school-leavers: you want to make the right career decision, but the blizzard of options can be mind-boggling.

At Higher Options, Ireland’s leading education expo for second level students, we have staged dozens of careers talks ranging from sport to sustainability and construction to climate science to help guide you on the next step of your education journey.

If you missed them, now is your chance to catch up. We asked leaders in their field on the best study routes, what prospects are like for graduates and what its like to work in their area of expertise.

They include: climate science and sustainability; working in the Irish language; hospitality and tourism; architecture; law; technology; construction; bio and medical sciences; commercial sports management; applying to the CAO; apprenticeships; applying for a Susi grant; applying to the Dare access scheme.

‘I haven’t a clue what to do’

There are hundreds of potential courses out there — so how do you find the one that’s right for you? Careers expert Brian Mooney shares expert advice on how to assess your interests and aptitudes and match them with a course which best suits them..

Climate science and sustainability

Find out more about careers in renewable energy, energy regulation and forest management in this discussion with Brigid Walsh, co-founder of Solar Evolution; Connall Heussaf, energy analyst; and Joe Codd of forestry company Veon

Féidearthachtaí le Gaeilge (working in the Irish language)

Creer opportunities working in the Irish language in areas are on the rise in fields ranging from the Civil Service to teaching, as well as the arts, media and Ruropean Union. Éanna Ó Caollaí of The Irish Times discusses career and study options with Eimear Ní Bhroinn, language affairs officer with the European Commission, Susan Folan, coordinator of the MA/postgraduate diploma in conference interpreting at University of Galway; and Dr TJ Ó Ceallaigh, director of postgraduate studies in education, Mary Immaculate College

Hospitality and tourism

A skills shortage in the hospitality and tourism sector means there is strong demand for jobs. Carl O’Brien of The Irish Times discusses study and career options with Cáit Noone, head of the Galway International Hotel School at Atlantic Technological University; Dr Seán T Ruane of the Shannon College of Hotel Management; and David Maxwell, managing director of Boojum.

Architecture

What is it really like work as an architect? What course should I consider? And how do I know this area is really for me? Joe Stokes, an architect, discusses his interests growing up, his route into architecture and what his day-to-day work involves.

Law

Career in law extend beyond working in a courtroom: it is a varied area with a lot of career paths and opportunities for those who enjoy research, analysis and problem-solving in a fast-paced environment. Carl O’Brien of The Irish Times discusses study and career options with David Kenny, associate professor of law at Trinity College Dublin; Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers; and Dearbhla O’Gorman, associated solicitor with Arthur Cox.

Technology

Technology is a very broad area with lots of different entry routes. Ciara O’Brien, Irish Times technology journalist, discusses career and study options with Paul Collins, regional security officer Europe with Elavon; Edel Hesnan of Fastrack into IT (FIT) and Daniel CM Browne, founder of Autistic Spectrum IT / Cybersecurity Recruitment Initiative.

Construction

With big skills gaps, there are lots of opportunities in construction. Brian Mooney of The Irish Times discusses study and career options with Ronan Murphy, apprentices training manager with John Sisk; John Sweeney, senior contracts manager with Collen Construction; and Joanne Cluxton, head of group HR at Mercury

Bio and medical sciences

Careers across the bio and medical sciences are wide and varied. Carl O’Brien of The Irish Times discusses study and career options with Dr Linda Mulligan, Chief State Pathologist; Luke O’Neill, professor of biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin; and Gianpiero Cavalleri, professor of human genetics at the RCSI.

Sports management (commercial)

Kevin Quinn is head of commercial and marketing at Leinster Rugby, Ireland’s most successful domestic rugby team. He discusses his interests growing up, the courses he studied, his career path and what is involved his day-to-day work in helping to grow and expand the rugby team.

CAO applications process

Guidance counsellor Brian Mooney discusses the dos and dont's of the college application process with Eileen Keleghan of the CAO.

Apprenticeships

There are more and more opportunities to “earn and learn” as an apprentice. Guidance counsellor Brian Mooney discusses the different options with Alan McGrath, director of apprenticeships at Solas; Emily Clarke, an apprentice with ESB; Harry Angel, apprentice negotiator with DNG.

Applying for a Susi grant

College is expensive — but grants can help cushion the financial blow. Are you eligible? What kind of supports are available? Can you get a grant for studying abroad or a postgraduate course? Guidance counsellor Brian Mooney guides you through the Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) process.

Dare access routes

The Disability Access Route to Education (Dare) is a third level alternative admissions scheme for school leavers whose disabilities have had a negative impact on their second level education. Guidance counsellor Brian Mooney gives you all the information you need to make an application.

Studying in the UK

Thousands of Irish students opt to study in the UK every year — but how do you go about it? What kind of fees do you face? And how to you go about applying to Oxford or Cambridge? Brian Mooney of The Irish Times discusses the process with Samantha Sykes of UCAS, Sarah Hales, regional manager with the University of Cambridge’s admissions office and Jonathan Holland, student outreach officer with Ulster University.

